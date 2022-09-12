Hoosier Favorite No. 50? Picking Favorite Indiana Basketball Players, One Number At a Time

Welcome back to our summer series where Hoosier basketball fans can vote on their favorite Indiana players to ever wear each number. Today, we resume with all the best to wear No. 50.

Hoosier favorite?

Every day we’re going to give you four choices along with a short player bio to pick your favorite Hoosier who wore a certain number.

Here are your four No. 50 jersey choices in alphabetical order so that we’re not showing bias. Be sure to take the poll below via Twitter.

(Editor’s Note: We’ll take results for 24 hours on the poll and then share results on this story the next day, so keep coming back to see the results.)

Joey Brunk (2019-21)

Big man Joey Brunk from Indianapolis, Ind. bounced around the midwest three times in his collegiate basketball career.

The center and top three candidate for Indiana’s Mr. Basketball originally started out at Butler and played three seasons (including a redshirt year) before transferring to Indiana his junior year for the 2019-20 season.

Brunk started in 31 out of 32 games and shot 52.2 percent from the field averaging 6.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Hoosiers posted a 20-12 regular season record, but a 9-11 conference finish under former head Coach Archie Miller. Brunk was awarded the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award following the season.

The following year, Brunk was selected as team captain, but his season was over when a back injury struck the center. With another year of eligibility left, he transferred to Ohio State for his final season of college basketball.