HoopsHype updates top 75 all-time NBA list, dropping several Celtics


Ethan Miller/Getty Images

While some NBA media outlets are dialed into the 2022-23 NBA season for their annual exercise to fill the late September content desert that is ranking season, our sister site HoopsHype has its eyes on a bigger prize.

Drawing on the popular all-time NBA list released adjacent to the NBA’s version put together for the league’s 75th anniversary, HoopsHype has gone a step further and updated the list again for 2022. There’s quite a bit of change (including the absence of many Boston Celtics who made the last list), and to be frank, we are not fans of an all-time list that would see so much turnover a mere 365 days later.

Take a look for yourselves at the various Celtics greats who were omitted and where those who remain are ranked now, and let us know why we are wrong if you feel so compelled.

Also receiving votes: Bill Walton

Bill Walton Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

(AP Photo/Lennox McLendon)

Also receiving votes: Kyrie Irving

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Also receiving votes: Artis Gilmore

Artis Gilmore Muggsy Bogus

(AP Photo/Jim Gerberich)

Also receiving votes: Sam Jones

Sam Jones Boston Celtics

(Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images)

Also receiving votes: Dave Bing

(AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Also receiving votes: Bill Sharman

Bill Sharman

(AP Photo)

Also receiving votes: Dennis Johnson

Dennis Johnson Celtics

(Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports)

Well. 68 – Dave Cowens

(Dick Raphael/NBAE/Getty Images)

Well. 67 – Pete Maravich

Pete Maravich

(AP Photo)

Well. 66 – Nate Archibald

Nate Archibald

(AP Photo/Bob Child)

Well. 66 – Robert Parish

Robert Parish Boston Celtics

(Photo by Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images)

Well. 56 – Ray Allen

Ray Allen

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Well. 54 – Kevin McHale

Kevin McHale Boston Celtics

Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images

Well. 51 – Bob McAdoo

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Network.

Well. 50 – Paul Pierce

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Well. 42 – Dominique Wilkins

Dominique Wilkins

JOHN MOTTERN/AFP via Getty Images

Well. 41 – Gary Payton Sr.

Gary Payton Royal Ivey

(AP Photo/Gregory Smith)

Well. 37 – Bob Cousy

Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Well. 29 – John Havlicek

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Well. 18 – Kevin Garnett

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Well. 9 to Shaquille O’Neal

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Well. 7 – Larry Bird

Allsport/ALLSPORT

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button