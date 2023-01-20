Hoops set to sign 14-goal star Oh Hyeon-gyu, he wants to move

Sky Sports report Celtic are set to sign South Korean striker Oh Hyeon-gyu from K-League side Suwon Bluewings with the player keen on a move and plans in place for the forward to undergo a medical ahead of a move soon.

Hyeon-gyu, 21, will be full of confidence after a wonderful season with the Bluewings last season. While it was not great for the club as a whole, Hyeon-gyu saved the club from relegation. He scored 14 goals for his side last term.

However, the Bluewings were faced with a relegation play-off and it was Hyeon-gyu who scored the goal to keep his side in the top tier, in the 120th minute of the play-off decider. That form did not go unnoticed by boss Paulo Bento.

The manager of South Korea at the World Cup – who has since departed – made Hyeon-gyu a back-up to his 23-man Squad in case Son Heung-min was not fit. They even traveled, and trained in Qatar – earning praise from Son.

Earlier this month, South Korean outlet Joongang claimed Celtic had tabled a £1.75 million offer to sign Hyeon-gyu. Whether that is the offer that is set to get a deal over the line, remains to be seen. But he is close to joining Celtic.

Celtic set to sign Oh Hyeon-gyu with the player keen on moving to Glasgow

Celtic are set to lose Giorgos Giakoumakis. The Greek striker boasts interest from the likes of Urawa Red Diamonds, Sampdoria and Atlanta United. It will be interesting to see where he goes – but he also needs replacing at Parkhead.

It is another example of Celtic using the Asian market to bolster their side. Just this month, the club brought in Tomoki Iwata – the J-League Player of the Season – and Yuki Kobayashi, who made his debut on Wednesday night.

