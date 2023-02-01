Hoops for Kids’ Sake legislative basketball game set for March 1

Arkansas lawmakers will square off in the Hoops for Kids’ Sake Charity basketball game on Wednesday, March 1 at 7pm at Little Rock Central High School.

Proceeds will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas (BBBSCA) and Children’s Advocacy Centers of Arkansas.

“The Senate looks forward to supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters and the CACs of Arkansas on the court as we go head-to-head versus the House,” said Arkansas Senate President Pro Tempore Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs. “The burden to defend our back-to-back-to-back-to-back wins is weighty, but we’re ready.”

The Senate leads the series 4-3 after its fourth consecutive win in 2019. The game is resuming after a three-year break following the 2020 Onset of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“I’m happy to see the tradition return,” said Arkansas House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado. “The House looks forward to taking back the Championship title, but most importantly we look forward to continuing to raise money for these Charities that do so much for the children of Arkansas.”

$10 general admission tickets will be available at the door. The game will be played for the first time at Little Rock Central High School, the alma mater of Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Since its inception in 2013, the game has raised more than $200,000.

For sponsorship information, contact Raymond Long at 501-680-5179 or [email protected]