Hoops and soccer recap, Picayune wrestling match on Thursday – Picayune Item

Hoops and soccer recap, Picayune wrestling match on Thursday Published 11:30 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Pearl River County basketball and soccer were in full effect this Tuesday. Plus this Thursday will feature a varsity wrestling match for Picayune as they face St. Patrick and St Andrews. The match will be held at the Picayune Junior high school gym at 4 pm

Soccer

The Pearl River Central Blue Devils Hosted West Harrison. The Lady Blue Devils (3-8-1) lost 3-0 to the Hurricanes (11-4-1). The Lady Blue Devils are still in search of their first district win after four games. The Blue Devil boys (11-4) beat the Hurricanes (0-9-1), 7-0. PRC is No. 1 in the district at 3-1.

Coming soon: PRC will travel to play Long Beach on Friday, Jan. 13.

The Picayune Maroon Tide traveled to play Long Beach. The Picayune boys (6-6) lost to the Bearcats (10-2-3) 6-1. The Bearcats stand at No.1 in the district as The Maroon Tide sit in third at 1-3. The Lady Maroon Tide (5-4-1) beat the Lady Bearcats 4-3 in overtime. The Lady Maroon Tide are No. 3 in-district at 1-2.

Upcoming: Picayune will host West Harrison on Friday, Jan. 13.

The Poplarville Hornets played the Forrest County Agricultural Aggies. The Lady Hornets (9-3-1) beat the Lady Aggies (2-6), 5-0. The Lady Hornets are No. 1 in the district at 4-1. The Hornets boys (8-4-1) also beat the Aggies (6-6-1) 5-0. They also lead the district with a 5-0 record.

Upcoming: Poplarville will play at Purvis on Friday, Jan. 13.

Basketball

Poplarville played the Aggies, the girls team lost 48-46 and the boys lost 54-6. The Hornets are 0-12 and the Lady Hornets are 7-6 and 1-1 in the district.

Upcoming: Poplarville will host Columbia on Friday, Jan. 13.

Picayune played West Harrison, The girls____ and the boys won 71-35. The Maroon Tide are 8-12 (2-0 in district) and The Lady Maroon Tide are 3-17___ this season.

Upcoming: Picayune will play Long Beach on Friday, Jan. 13.

Pearl River Central played non-district opponent Lamar Christian, the lost 30-27 and the boys won 50-36. The Blue Devils are 11-9, and the girls are 12-6 this season.

Upcoming: Pearl River Central will host West Harrison on Friday, Jan. 13.