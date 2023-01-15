Hoops 4 Unity basketball game celebrates the life and Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Anchorage police officers, elected officials and children took to the basketball court Saturday during the Alaska Black Caucus’ Hoops 4 Unity event at the Fairview Community Recreation Center.
The event works to connect kids with law enforcement in a positive environment and build on those relationships, said Celeste Hodge Growden, Alaska Black Caucus president/CEO.
Held two days prior to MLK Day, the event celebrates the spirit and life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
“Every time we host this event, it brings tears to my eyes because it’s such a great opportunity for our young people,” she said.
