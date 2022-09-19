Hoop Heroes is Netease Games’ 3v3 basketball Simulation title now available in selected regions

Netease Games Global starts a limited beta test for it’s all new 3v3 basketball Simulation title “Hoop Heroes” on Android. The beta test has already begun on 16th September and will continue until 23rd September. For now, NetEase Games Global has released the beta version of Hoop Heroes in Philippines and South Korea only. This concludes that only players from the selected regions can play the game and install it on their mobile handsets.

Experience high tempo 11-point matches with a unique ultra-modern background art

The gameplay consists of 2v2 and 3v3 matches on the street where players get to control a star-studded team where they can control the characters manually. The game offers several modes starting from rapid high tempo 11-point matches, practice matches, and stadium matches.

Other than the modes, the game has an exciting story campaign and as the story progresses, users can witness new Athletes to play with. It is to be noted that as users can get to control the characters manually, there is no real need to collect rare cards.

Image via Netease

With some awesome empathizing graphics, the gameplay will bring out the thrill of the court and with loads of different dribbling styles and flashy skills. Users can log in daily to receive exciting rewards and exclusive costumes.

How to Install Hoop Heroes on Android

Those who are interested in playing this game but not from South Korea or the Philippines can still download the game by following this method.

Install the Game from Google Play Store or download apk

Log in to the Game

Turn on VPN and set the region for South Korea or the Philippines if you are not from these countries

Once the game starts, you can turn off the VPN

Hope this brief information about Hoop Heroes will be useful in enjoying the vibrant 3v3 basketball game.

Are you excited as Hoop Heroes is currently going through a beta test in South Korea and the Philippines? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Mobile Gaming news and updates, join our WhatsApp group, Telegram Group, or Discord server. So, follow us on Google News, Instagramand Twitter for quick updates.