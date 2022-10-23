Hoop for Hope basketball game raising awareness for Breast Cancer

SOUTH BEND, Ind., — In Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Charles Black Center held their annual “Hoop for Hope” basketball game Saturday, where they also offered free resources for the community.

The event that’s been put on for five fears Featured a Women’s basketball game, performers, along with Survivors sharing their stories, as well as local health care professionals that provided free Breast Cancer screenings and resources.

Resources organizers believe are especially necessary to shed light on.

“The best way to counteract breast cancer is to go early, get exams early and because it is, hits the minority population a lot harder,” said Cynthia Taylor, the Director of Community Programming at the Charles Black Center. “It’s important for all of us to work together to make sure that women are getting the exams that they need, even if they can’t, don’t have insurance or can’t afford to go. We want to make sure that we can connect them to the resources so they can go and make that happen.”

Taylor told ABC57 they do plan to host the event again next year.

If you weren’t able to make it out Saturday, they do advise that you get in touch with your health care provider to schedule a screening and a mammogram.