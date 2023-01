Already mourning the death of Graduate forward Michael Baer’s father, the Siena men’s basketball team got another piece of terrible news while preparing for Friday night’s Showdown against Iona at MVP Arena.

Evan Franz, a Tamarac High School student who became an Honorary member of the Siena men’s basketball team, died Monday after a long battle with brain cancer, the program announced Tuesday. He was 18.

Franz, a Tamarac senior from Brunswick, had already been accepted to attend Siena next year.

“Evan is someone I think I’ll look up to forever for the way that he approached adversity in his life,” Graduate forward Jackson Stormo said before Tuesday’s practice. “Not many people go through the hard things that he went through, but he never failed to walk in the door with a smile on his face, say something funny, crack a joke, get people laughing. I miss the kid already and nothing but love and support to his family and those who loved him.”

When: 7 p.m. Friday Where: MVP Arena, Albany TV/radio: ESPNU, ALT 104.9 FM



Franz’s death marked the second time in as many days the Saints were touched by tragedy. Baer lost his father, John, to bladder cancer at age 61 on Sunday morning. Baer played in that afternoon’s loss to Fairfield and then flew home to Iowa to be with family.

Siena Coach Carmen Maciariello said Baer is due to fly back to Albany on Wednesday evening. Baer will play against Iona and then return to Iowa for Sunday’s Visitation and Monday’s funeral. He’ll miss Sunday’s game at Marist.

Now the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference-leading Saints (13-7 overall, 7-2 league) get ready to play second-place Iona (13-6, 6-2) at 7 pm Friday on ESPNU. Maciariello pointed out the game also falls on Coaches vs. Cancer Suits And Sneakers Week, which he called “fitting.”

Maciariello said Siena plans to leave a seat empty on its bench in Franz’s honor.

“Obviously, a really tough 48 hours for our family, our program,” Maciariello said. “Both valued members of our family and we talk about doing everything we can to try to make People’s lives better and provide Joy and happiness and uplifting People’s spirits. We felt we did that with both men and it’s really unfortunate. Our hearts go out to their families.”

Franz was diagnosed in May 2019 with Stage 4 glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive brain tumor that is especially rare among younger people. They underwent immediate brain surgery on the tumor, which affected his speech and mobility. The right side of his body no longer functioned properly.

He was introduced as an Honorary Siena team member on Nov. 11, 2021. He is listed on the team’s online roster.

They joined the Saints on the bench for numerous home games and several road contests, as well as a number of team practices. Franz broke team huddles by leading the Saints in the chant of “1-2-3 FAMILY!”

“It’s really crazy to think that I’m part of the team because I’ve always liked Siena when I was even younger and it’s amazing to be part of it,” Evan Franz said then.





Franz first met the Siena men’s basketball team through Play It Foreward 518, a local non-profit organization established by former team manager and cancer survivor Joe Watroba and his family.

“It’s heartbreaking,” graduate guard Andrew Platek said. “Our condolences go out to his family. Ev was just as much part of this team as anybody else, and he was a fighter, so we’re going to try to carry that spirit with us the rest of the season.”

McCollum doesn’t practice, awaits test results

Maciariello said sophomore point guard Javian McCollum, who didn’t play in the second half against Fairfield due to recurring back issues, is still considered “day-to-day.”

McCollum didn’t practice on Monday or Tuesday, according to Maciariello.

“We’re waiting on some test results and then we’ll see,” Maciariello said. “He’s going to be day-to-day and we’ll see if we can even get him on the practice floor, to be honest with you. … I didn’t know how much he was struggling to walk (Sunday) , even for (trainer) Greg Dashnaw to get him to the Locker room to have him get changed. I’m not really worried about that. We have a great group of guys here that are healthy and we’ll move on regardless if he’s playing or not.”