Honma Golf debuts the next generation of Beres

CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA – Honma Golfthe leader in beautifully crafted performance golf equipment, announces the North American introduction of the new BERES Nx line of drivers, fairway woods, hybrids and irons. This Next Generation of BERES makes the renowned luxury brand more accessible to Golfers who seek Ultimate craftsmanship and luxury equipment without the ultra-premium price point of the brand’s marquee BERES 3-, 4- and 5-star models.

BERES Nx resides in the game-improvement category but appeals to a younger player than traditional BERES clubs. It can also be played by a broad Handicap range, including better players needing stiffer shaft flexes. This new line features Honma’s Lightweight Holistic design that brings together speed and game improvement performance through its traditional integration of head and shafts being designed in tandem. Golfers will be thrilled by the reliable and consistent ball flight they get from BERES Nx.

“This new line helps expand the BERES Legacy to a new generation of golfers,” says Takahiro Suzuki, senior product marketing manager at Honma. “That’s incredibly important to our company. It’s a rebirth and Continuance of the Legacy of the BERES brand that started in 2005. While maintaining the extremely high quality of BERES, we thoroughly pursued advanced technologies and generously adopted Honma’s primary technology related to speed and distance. The result is BERES Nx.”

BERES Nx Driver

The next-generation, game-improvement BERES Nx driver – available for men and ladies playing to a 6-to-30 Handicap – generates speed and distance. It yields plenty of forgiveness and sports a draw bias design that allows golfers to swing comfortably and still achieve added power.

The club generates high initial ball speed through a new clubface and crown structure. The “Nx Drive Technology” structure – consisting of a no-weld upper L-CUP face, solid carbon crown, hyper wide slot and keel weighting – enhances the initial velocity performance for impressive flight and distance. Itself radial face surface expands the toe and heel repulsion areas to the edges of the face, while X Lib increases the rigidity of the face’s outer circumference for more resilience.

Golfers can expect a high-and-straight trajectory with low spin, thanks to the driver’s high Moment of Inertia (MOI) and low/deep center of Gravity (CG). Its solid carbon crown and upper L-CUP face work in tandem to fortify the structure for increased repulsion. Use of carbon in the crown also allows weight to be carefully redistributed throughout the clubhead, to maximize performance – a goal Honma master craftsmen in Sakata, Japan achieved by Integrating the shaft and clubhead design.

The slot efficiently transmits energy at impact into initial velocity for high trajectory and long distance. The shaft does not rotate, even when the loft and lie Angles are adjusted between -1 degree to +2 degrees of loft. Plus, the driver maintains Honma’s foundation of beautifully crafted performance and gorgeous aesthetics. Unlike previous BERES clubs, Nx does not come with a star grading. It is available in base Lofts of 9 and 10.5 degrees for men (plus a 10.5-degree left-handed model), and 11.5 degrees for ladies.

BERES Nx Fairway Woods and Hybrids

The Nx Fairway Woods and hybrids are natural transitions from the Nx Driver. Like the driver, they also sport a solid carbon crown, radial clubface, booster slot and sole weighting. But they also incorporate a Titanium clubface and stainless-steel sole. As a result, they generate plenty of initial ball speed with high trajectory, low spin and ample distance.

BERES Nx Irons

The Nx Irons are designed to generate high ball flight and long distance. And it is all due to their structure. A wide Sole eases turf interaction but also works in concert with a hollowed-out lower body that’s supplemented with tungsten weighting near the toe and a vibration absorbing resin material behind it, plus an ultra-thin clubface – resulting in a high MOI, more impact repulsion, and a low-and-deep CG that together help generate a high and straight trajectory. Paired with strong lofts, this helps achieve long distances. A Vibration Absorption 3D Emblem adheres to the back of the face, absorbing impact vibration to soften the feel and sound to be that of a forged iron. An L-CUP structure makes the face thickness as thin as possible, and increases clubhead rigidity, as well. The integrated head-and-shaft design accelerates the head speed to improve the flight distance and stability.

BERES Nx Shafts

As a standard option, every BERES Nx club comes armed with Honma’s renowned Lightweight VIZARD shaft. VIZARD, which was developed as a T//WORLD shaft, is combined with BERES for the first time here. Based on its integrated design with the Nx clubheads, VIZARD for Nx weighs just 45 grams, appealing to a wide range of golfers. It is generally more flexible in the middle, and more optimized towards the butt and tip – helping you produce proper spin and fast initial velocity. That lets Golfers take a comfortable, easy swing while the shaft does all of the work.

A VIZARD for Nx ★★★ Triple Star shaft is also available as an upgrade, for Golfers who can Invest more into their clubs. It uses ultra-high elasticity prepreg with a higher tonnage, with low frequency and low torque, while giving flex and suppleness. Thus, this premium shaft realizes even better distance and accuracy.

All BERES Nx products will be available for Retailers and consumers beginning April 1, 2023. Retail pricing for BERES Nx men’s and ladies drivers are $750, Fairways $500, and hybrids $400 (all prices are with VIZARD Nx shafts). Iron sets retail for $1,750 (7-11) in VIZARD Nx, $1,500 (7-11) in NEO steel shafts, and $2,500 (7-10, SW) in Vizard Nx for ladies. BERES Nx Triple Star retail pricing driver $1,000, Fairways $600, hybrid $550, and iron set (7-11) $2,500.

About Honma Golf

Honma is a prestigious and iconic golf brand. Founded in 1959, the Company utilizes the latest innovative technologies and traditional Japanese craftsmanship to provide Golfers across the globe with premium, high-tech, and top-performing golf clubs with state-of-the-art heads and proprietary shafts built by master artisans to perform together holistically. Renowned for creating the world’s highest quality and most beautiful clubs, Honma offers equipment (including balls, apparel, and accessories) to fit all golfers, with the families aligned to suit the preferences and abilities of various segments of golfers: the world-renowned Ultra-Premium” BERES luxury line and the Tour-validated “Premium Performance” T//World TW757 and game improvement GS lines.

The premium club manufacturer and lifestyle brand was founded inside a small Yokohama workshop six decades ago and now holistically designs all products in Sakata, Japan. Honma operates as the only company that handles every step from design to final production in-house to create the highest-quality golf products on the market today. Honma’s products are sold in approximately 50 countries worldwide, primarily in Asia and across North America, Europe, and other regions. To learn more, visit https://us.honmagolf.com.

