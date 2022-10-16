Hong Kong’s Top Art Happenings to Visit This Autumn

HONG KONG & LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This autumn, Hong Kong will showcase a new series of arts and culture experiences to welcome Travelers to discover the arts and culture hub in person. Arts and culture have always been among the city’s key tourism appeals. With the development of world-class art venues in recent years, Hong Kong has continued to add new experiences to elevate its profile in the global arts and culture scene.

Not to be missed are the following exhibitions and happenings around town, ranging from world-renowned artists to the city’s latest public art installation at a Hong Kong landmark.

The newest must-see art exhibitions around town

Giant 26-Foot-Tall Gummy Bear Sculpture coming to the Tsim Sha Tsui Clock Tower brought by the First Initiative Foundation



Nov 17, 2022 – Mid-Dec 2022 | Near the Tsim Sha Tsui Clock Tower

First Initiative Foundation will hold a large-scale public art exhibition, called “TICK TOCK, TICK TOCK” next to an iconic landmark, the Tsim Sha Tsui Clock Tower, in mid-November. The exhibition will feature renowned American artist WhIsBe’s largest art piece to date, a Giant red sculpture that juxtaposes a modern form and prehistoric elements via the incorporation of dinosaur features with the well-loved gummy bear. A smaller teal sculpture, standing eight-feet high, will also be Featured at the iconic Hong Kong harbor-front. The two sculptures will be complemented by playful digital elements such as AR effects and Instagram filters to further enhance the viewing experience and remind visitors of sweet memories.

Immersive Media Art Exhibition ARTE M at K11 HACC



Oct 2022 – Dec 2023 | 2F K11 HACC K11 ATELIER King’s Road

Hong Kong welcomes ARTE M to K11 ATELIER King’s Road for a 15-month special temporary edition of the Immersive media art exhibition ARTE MUSEUM in its first-ever Overseas location. It is created by Korean digital design company d’strict, the team behind “WAVE”, a hugely popular public media art installation at COEX in Seoul. Bringing together six media artworks under the theme “Eternal Nature”, the exhibition will move permanently to 11 SKIES in late 2023 to early 2024, with more works added to the collection.

New experiences in West Kowloon Cultural District

M+ celebrates its first anniversary with “Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now”



Nov 14, 2022 –May 14, 2023 | M+, West Kowloon Cultural District (WKCD)

M+ will stage “Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now” opening on its first anniversary. The exhibition will be Kusama’s largest retrospective in Asia outside Japan, featuring over 200 works from major collections from museums and private collections from Asia, Europe and the United States, the M+ Collection and the artist’s own collection. Visitors will be invited to dive into Kusama’s over seven-decade career in the retrospective highlighting the core aesthetic elements of her work and foregrounding her recurring philosophical questions, and discover the transformative power of art. Three brand new works will be displayed across different levels of the M+ building.

Hong Kong Palace Museum presents “Odysseys of Art: Masterpieces Collected by the Princes of Liechtenstein” with Exquisite Treasures from the Liechtenstein Princely Collections



Nov 9, 2022 –Feb 20, 2023 | Gallery 8, Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM)

The highly anticipated exhibition brings over 120 priceless treasures from the prestigious Princely Collection of Liechtenstein to Hong Kong for the very first time, and articulates the HKPM’s mission of advancing dialogue among world civilizations. Divided thematically into eight sections, the special exhibition sheds new light on the Collection by diving into each prince’s unique art collecting practice, as well as the profound influence of Chinese art and culture on European decorative arts and architecture over the past 400 years. A major highlight will be the city’s largest presentation of Masterpieces by 17th century Baroque painters Peter Paul Rubens and Anthony van Dyck, whose dramatic expression and vibrant palette made them highly sought-after by the European royalties.

West Kowloon Cultural District’s Cultural Plaza brings Masterpieces to life with “En Voyage with Claude Monet”



Oct 27, 2022 –Jan 15, 2023 | Cultural Plaza, WKCD

Situated next to Xiqu Centre, the Cultural Plaza at the West Kowloon Cultural District (WKCD) debuts the 360-degree sound and light show, “En Voyage with Claude Monet,” the first ever immersive experience of the French artist in Hong Kong. Curated by the Belgian creative studio Dirty Monitor and local art tech Organizer ChillHoYeah, visitors will come across approximately 200 of Monet’s Masterpieces in a 36-minute journey, walking through Masterpieces like Impression, Soleil Levant (1872), the painting for which the Impressionist movement was named.

For the latest travel requirements for inbound travelers, please visit https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/plan/traveller-info/boarding-and-testing-arrangements-upon-arrival.html.