Hong Kong to Play Burma at Soccer, Their First Matches at Home in 3 Years

The Hong Kong Football Association (HKFA) announced on Sept. 16 that the Hong Kong Football Team will play two friendly matches against Burma (also known as Myanmar) at home on Sep. 21 and Sept. 24. This will be the first time a foreign team will come to Hong Kong for a game since the Pandemic outbreak. However, football fans are only allowed in at the stadium for the second game on Saturday.

HKFA President Pui Kwan-kay has previously revealed that Burma will be invited to Hong Kong during the “international break” of the major soccer leagues.

Hong Kong has recently taken part in the EAFF E-1 Football Championship Finals held in Japan in June and July, a competition involving East Asian countries. Hong Kong played three matches losing all three games their closest match was against China where they lost 1-0. Four teams took part in the Finals Japan, South Korea, China, and Hong Kong. There were no preliminary rounds this year and the four Finalists were decided based on their rankings. The Championship was won by Japan and South Korea was in second place.

After a number of discussions with the Hong Kong Government, the FA finally made an official announcement on Friday. The first friendly match will be held on Sept. 21 at the Mong Kok Stadium at 8 pm, but it will be a closed match. The second friendly will be held at the Hong Kong Stadium at 8 pm and will be open to the public.

CEO of HKFA, Joaquin Tam, said that this football game is the first time Hong Kong is to play at home for three years. He expects local fans will join in and cheer for the Hong Kong team. Tickets will go on sale at the Hong Kong Stadium Box Office, and the HKFA Office starting from 10:00 am on Sept. 22. Tickets will not be sold online.

Tickets will be priced at HK$150 (US$19) for adults, and HK$40 (US$5) for students and seniors.