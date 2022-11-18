Honda Concludes Sponsorship of Honda Classic Golf Tournament

Honda has made the difficult decision to conclude our more than 40-year sponsorship of the Honda Classic, filled with deep Gratitude to the South Florida community that has Hosted our tournament, the volunteers who have made it a success, the loyal fans who added so much energy to the event and the community organizations we have been so honored to support.

We are proud of the work we have done over the past four decades to contribute to the health and wellness of children in South Florida and beyond, enabling Children’s Healthcare Charity to raise more than $60 million in charitable contributions that go directly to organizations including the Nicklaus Children’s Health Care Foundation, which we were able to help start in partnership with our friends, Jack and Barbara Nicklaus.

When Honda became title Sponsor of the Honda Classic, the company was preparing to make the popular Accord in the United States for the first time. At that time Honda aspired to become a household name, and has since achieved that goal. Accordingly, the role of the Honda Classic in our marketing strategy has evolved, and we have decided to conclude our sponsorship of the event.

Honda remains committed to its role in supporting communities across America through a new vision for corporate social responsibility (CSR) announced in November 2021, that creates more focused funding opportunities for community organizations aligned primarily around five key pillars: Education, Environment, Mobility, Traffic Safety and Community. You can read more about this strategy here.

We also value our relationship as a marketing partner to the PGA TOUR over the past 42 years and the opportunities this has provided to Honda. Now, as our marketing mix has evolved, Honda is focused on other tools to introduce our brand to consumers and to create the kind of customer experience that will contribute to their lifetime owner loyalty.

# # #