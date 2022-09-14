Honda Announces Goal of Carbon-Neutrality by 2050

The world is changing, and motorcycles continue to change with it. While some riders maintain a love for the classics, many are hungry for the next big advancements and innovations in the industry. In response to what Honda says are the needs and desires of Riders around the world, the company has released a briefing containing plans for the next three decades focused on the electrification of its motorcycle models, including more than 10 new electric motorcycle models by 2025.

Related Story: 2022 Greenger x Honda CRF-E2 | First Ride Review

Honda claims it will “continue to lead the industry in this ‘era of carbon neutrality,'” aiming to achieve carbon neutrality for all its products and activities by 2050. The company will continue advancing its ICE (internal combustion engines) while it roles out new electric models.

Advertisement

Honda Electric Line

According to the press briefing, the new electric motorcycle product launch will involve commuter motorcycles, commuter scooters, and electric bicycles in China, Asia, Europe, and Japan, as well as the “FUN” lineup, which will include adult and kids models, in the US, Japan, and Europe.

Honda plans to introduce two commuter EV models between 2024 and 2025 in Asia, Europe, and Japan, and the company is exploring a range of future personal-use models, including ones equipped with a power source besides swappable batteries.

Currently, EMs and EBs account for more than 90% of industry-wide global electric motorcycle unit sales (approximately 50 million units). In China, the world’s largest electric motorcycle market, they are widely adopted as a convenient form of everyday mobility, and Honda has been offering such products by leveraging its local supplier infrastructure and development/manufacturing operations. With the expectation that demand for EMs/EBs will be expanding globally, Honda plans to introduce a total of five “compact and affordable” EM and EB models between now and 2024 in China, Asia, Europe, and Japan.

In addition to commuter EVs, Honda is actively developing electrified models in the “FUN” category and plans to introduce a total of three adult FUN EV models in the US, Japan, and Europe between 2024 and 2025. Honda will also introduce the Kids Fun EV model, designed to pass on the Joy of riding to the next generation.

Honda “FUN’ EV models

Honda to Continue Internal Combustion Engine Advancements

Carbon neutral doesn’t necessarily mean electric. In an attempt to reduce CO2 emissions, Honda is working on models that use ethanol-heavy fuel. In Brazil, 100% ethanol models are already available. Honda plans to release a 20% ethanol model in India as soon as the beginning of next year with 100% ethanol models following.

Smoothing Out the Kinks

While electric motorcycles might be imminent, there are quite a few challenges to iron out first. One of those challenges is the lack of charging stations and battery charge capacity. To address this problem, Honda is working on a battery sharing service. Battery sharing services will be even more practical with Honda’s swappable batteries on its electric commuter bikes. Honda is also working on the Standardization of swappable batteries in Japan, Europe, and India to make battery sharing even more accessible for motorcyclists.

Innovative Software

Honda is looking at more than just how a motorcycle runs. It’s also considering software advances to help meet the needs of riders. Starting with the electric commuter models schedule to be released in 2024, Honda will offer software with capabilities like optimal route options that consider remaining range, Charging spot notifications, and after-sales support. As the world adapts towards electric transportation, it may take time for charging stations or battery sharing services to become more available on roadsides. These software advancements will be instrumental in providing stress-free riding on its electric models.

To read the full press briefing, visit Honda’s website.