Hometown Life’s high school football Picks for Round 3 of Playoffs

Sports Reporter Brandon Folsom Picks the winners for the Round 3 playoff matchups this week around the Hometown Life region. They went 4-3 picking games last week and are 51-17 on the season.

Detroit Catholic Central (8-2) at Belleville (11-0), 1 pm Saturday

Belleville is the Undisputed No. 1 team in Michigan. There’s no questioning that fact. Unless you want to get laughed out of the room, of course. Yet the Shamrocks have a chance to upset the Tigers.

Belleville is currently under investigation for violating the Michigan High School Athletics Association’s undue influence rule. What’s that mean? Basically, they were accused of recruiting a player. Coach Jermain Crowell has since been suspended and has not coached in either of Belleville’s playoff games while the school investigates the issue.

What does this have to do with Detroit Catholic Central? Who knows when the MHSAA is going to swing its gavel on the Tigers and who knows what sanctions are headed their way? But should they get the ban hammer, you could see a shorthanded Belleville Squad against CC. Or if Crowell is still banned from coaching, that kind of off-the-field distraction could give the Shamrocks an edge as they attempt to upset Goliath.

Straight up? This is probably a Belleville win. But should the investigation get resolved this week, that could help CC on the field.

Folsom’s pick: Belleville 36, Detroit Catholic Central 14.

Birmingham Groves (8-3) at Livonia Franklin (10-1), 7 pm Friday

Outside of the Patriots’ Week 8 loss to Belleville, this week should be the most physical game it’ll play in all season.

Birmingham Groves knows how to hit.

The Falcons’ defense Flew to the ball, got helmets on the ball carriers and made life an Absolute Nightmare for Birmingham Seaholm’s offense in Round 2. They had no problem posting a shutout in the second half, securing four turnovers and helping its offense score 26 unanswered points.

Fortunately for Livonia Franklin, it has some bruisers, too. Owen Hawley, anyone? But it cannot underestimate how physically tough this matchup will be.

Like the Patriots, Groves enters battle-tested thanks to playing some of the best competition in metro Detroit in the Oakland Activities Association-White. Facing dynamic players such as Southfield A&T three-star QB Isaiah Marshall and Harper Woods four-star athlete Jacob Oden is only going to prepare the Falcons for the likes of Cordell Mabins Jr., Tyler Garett, Dominic Simpson, Drew Kelbert and JD Bates.

This should be an Absolute fistfight.

Folsom’s pick: Livonia Franklin 21, Birmingham Groves 17.

Brother Rice (5-5) at Detroit King (7-3) (Time/date still TBD)

Many coaches around the state have been grumbling about Brother Rice. I know because I’ve heard from a few of them via text messages over the past two weeks.

The Warriors got into the Playoffs with just three wins. And a handful of teams that reached the six-win mark did not make it in.

Well, the Warriors are tired of hearing about it. They feel they deserve to be dancing with the rest of the top teams in Michigan. Especially after they upset Walled Lake Western in Round 2.

“Of all that Brother Rice football represents, a willingness to play the best this state offers is at its core!” Coach Adam Korzeniewski wrote on Twitter over the weekend. “Every regular season opponent — EVERY — made the Playoffs with six of them alive, well, and competing for a regional Championship next week! We don’t get the choice to hide!”

Brother Rice’s official football team accounted also tweeted: “Wrote us off, but we didn’t write back.”

The Warriors have a chance to continue their Cinderella story by upsetting the Detroit King this week. But Let’s remind everyone that the Crusaders, one, have five-star QB and Oregon commit Dante Moore, two, were Supposed to be in Division 4 but opted up this past off-season and, three, have a win over Rival Cass Tech, which is arguably one of the hottest teams still in the playoffs.

Perhaps those tweets should’ve been saved for the end of the season. Because pointing out your tough regular season schedule won’t help you prepare to beat a Powerhouse on the road in Round 3.

Folsom’s pick: Detroit King 35, Brother Rice 18.

Detroit Country Day (7-3) at Flat Rock (8-3), 7 pm Friday

I asked a couple of Buddies about Flat Rock and, boy, do they appear to be right.

The Rams’ quarterback is going to be an Absolute problem for the Yellowjackets.

Remember the name Graham Junge.

Only a sophomore, Junge has broken seemingly every school record at Flat Rock that matters. He’s already thrown for the most passing yards and touchdowns in a single season. Last week’s win against Romulus Summit Academy North saw him break the single-game passing record for most yards thrown in a game (378).

Now here’s the scary part: He’s actually a better basketball player than he is QB. He’s part of The Family, which is arguably the most prestigious AAU basketball program in Michigan. Brother Rice four-star Curtis Williams played for The Family. Ever heard of him?

So, yeah, Junge is an athlete. And this could be a long night for the Yellowjackets if they don’t swarm to the ball and make passing under Duress a challenge for the underclassmen.

Folsom’s pick: Flat Rock 35, Detroit Country Day 32.

Brandon Folsom covers high school sports in metro Detroit for Hometown Life. Follow him on Twitter @folsobrandonj.

