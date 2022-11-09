Hometown Life’s high school football Picks for Round 3 of Playoffs

Sports Reporter Brandon Folsom Picks the winners for the Round 3 playoff matchups this week around the Hometown Life region. They went 4-3 picking games last week and are 51-17 on the season.

Detroit Catholic Central's Evan Haegar scores a TD during a Division 1 football playoff game Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Northville.

Detroit Catholic Central (8-2) at Belleville (11-0), 1 pm Saturday

Belleville is the Undisputed No. 1 team in Michigan. There’s no questioning that fact. Unless you want to get laughed out of the room, of course. Yet the Shamrocks have a chance to upset the Tigers.

Belleville is currently under investigation for violating the Michigan High School Athletics Association’s undue influence rule. What’s that mean? Basically, they were accused of recruiting a player. Coach Jermain Crowell has since been suspended and has not coached in either of Belleville’s playoff games while the school investigates the issue.

