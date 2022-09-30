Homeschoolers celebrate Homecoming – Southern Standard

While the focus this week has been on Warren County High School’s Homecoming festivities, the Pioneers don’t hold a Monopoly on Homecoming fun. Last week the Warren County Inclusive Homeschoolers group held a Homecoming Celebration of its own.

The WCIH is a Facebook group that seeks to unite Warren County homeschool students and provide a sense of community.

Jennifer Burks, a newcomer to the Morrison Ruritan, helped organize the weekend of activities and Morrison Ruritan generously donated the use of its building to the group.

“This is our first year having a Homecoming for our kids. Homecoming activities last week included Spirit Week, with each day having winners who received gift cards to local establishments. On Friday, we had a family kickball game, a parade and a tailgate party. About 75 people showed up at Rocket Park for this,” Burks said.

And what Homecoming Celebration is complete without a dance and Crowning of royalty? “On Saturday, we had our WCIH Teen Scene Homecoming Dance, Hosted by Morrison Ruritan Club and WCIH’s parent volunteers. We opened it up to all homeschoolers across the county, not just those who are members of our group,” Burks continued.

The formal dance offered catered food and drinks and entertained 32 students. Royalty was selected through a drawing rather than votes. Bishamon Steakley was named WCIH Homecoming king while the title of queen went to Lakelyn Collins.

First alternate king went to Andrew Silvertooth and second alternate king was Noya Mueller. First maid was Saydee Steakley and second maid was Katelyn Ackerman.