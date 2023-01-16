Homes near Summerlin golf courses target of burglaries, police say

Las Vegas police are investigating nearly a dozen burglaries reported near Summerlin golf courses.

Suspects walking through golf courses or desert areas have broken into 11 homes since Oct. 22, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The homes are all near golf courses, although police did not say if any specific neighborhood was targeted more frequently.

“Detectives are currently canvassing the affected areas in order to locate any videos, photos, or information which can lead to the identification of the possible suspects,” Metro wrote in the statement.

Police have enacted major case protocol, and anyone with information may call Summerlin area command at 702-828-9455.

In October 2021, a year before these burglaries were reported, the same crime was up 34 percent in Summerlin.

At least 72 burglary reports were taken in Sun City Summerlin between April 1 and Oct. 1, 2021, according to online crime mapping. Police said 49 of those crimes were related and suspects were identified.

Elderly Residents of the retirement community told the Review-Journal at the time they were adding security cameras, screens and alarm systems.

