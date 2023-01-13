Homer News Purchased by Center for the Arts; New Editor Announced

Local News here on WXHC.com is brought to you by:

The Homer News has a new publisher, the Center for the Arts of Homer. The Center has recently announced it will be taking over as Publisher of the paper.

Kim L. Hubbard will lead the Homer News as the new editor and the Center would like to reassure Residents that the paper will continue to serve its Readers with news and information within the community.

“My goal as editor is not to reinvent the wheel here, but maybe just to give the paper a bit more content related to our community and to give its members a chance to spread their own creative wings as writers, photographers and artists. I want The Homer News to always be a paper that celebrates what we have here and why we are so fortunate to live in Homer, New York.” Editor Kim Hubbard said to X101 News.

The Homer News was originally founded by Don Ferris, who was editor and publisher since its creation a number of years ago.

“The Homer News is a beloved local newspaper that shares both vital information for the public but also history and good news of the Village. Don Ferris has served as a dedicated and thoughtful editor/publisher for many years, but as we know he was ready to “retire” his position, with no clear successor. As a not-for-profit organization that focuses not only on Arts & Culture, but also on historic preservation, the Center for the Arts thought this was a great opportunity to ensure that the Homer News is preserved and may continue to be published and enjoyed for decades more to come. We also hope The Homer News, alongside our editor Kim L. Hubbard, can provide educational and other opportunities for community members interested in writing, photography, graphic design or other creative potentials that the newspaper provides.” The Center for the Arts said in a statement to X101.