HOMER-CENTER MARCHES ON IN VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS

The fall sports seasons are building towards their climax, with the District 6 football Playoffs opening on Friday. Meanwhile, the district volleyball and soccer Playoffs are already going and last night, the Homer-Center girls continued the momentum they gained in winning the Heritage Conference Championship a week ago.

Homer-Center dominated Claysburg-Kimmel, 3-0, winning their Class A quarterfinal by scores of 25-16, 25-10, and 25-12. Meegan Williams had 12 kills and 12 digs. Ashlyn Kerr had 9 kills and Ali Schmidt had 5. Macy Sardone had 28 assists and 4 aces, and Anna Cutshall had 13 digs and 3 aces.

Wildcats Coach Beth Cutshall says she was confident there would be no letdown after last week’s big wins at the KCAC.

https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/2140/files/2022/11/nws0580-beth-cutshall-no-letdown.mp3

Cutshall says it was a solid game by her veteran team.

https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/2140/files/2022/11/nws0581-beth-cutshall-we-were-good.mp3

The Coach was very pleased with the team’s effort.

https://media.socastsrm.com/wordpress/wp-content/blogs.dir/2140/files/2022/11/nws0582-beth-cutshall-what-we-did-well.mp3

With the win, third seed Homer-Center moves into the semifinals at second seed Portage, a 3-1 winner over Bishop Giulfoyle. Homer-Center has played Portage twice this season and beat them both times, winning all five sets they have played the Mustangs.

The other semifinal will feature top seed West Branch, a 3-0 winner over Moshannon Valley last night, taking on number four Bishop McCort, which shut out Glendale, 3-0.

The semis will be played on Wednesday night and the Finals are set for Saturday at the Altoona Fieldhouse.

The Double-A playoff quarterfinals are tonight, with one of the matches featuring an all-Heritage Conference Duel with number seven Marion Center visiting number three West Shamokin.

Meanwhile, the District 6 Class A soccer Finals are set for Tomorrow at Central Cambria High School, featuring high-scoring second seed United against top seed Richland. The game is at six o’clock and tickets are available at the District 6 website (piaad6.hometownticketing.com)