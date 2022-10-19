Homecoming Week: Football Highlights Activities With PFL Battle Versus Valparaiso Saturday

GAME NOTES (PDF) | SCHEDULE PAGE (LINKS TO LIVE STATS, ESPN+ AND AUDIO) | TICKETS | TAILGATE PASSES

MOREHEAD, Ky. —

It’s Homecoming week at Morehead State, and the activities culminate with the Eagle football team taking on PFL foe Valparaiso Saturday at 2 pm ET.

The game will air live on ESPN+ with Jared Stacy and Hunter Hurst on the call. It can be heard on the Eagle Sports Radio Network with WIVY-96.3 FM serving as Flagship station. Chuck Mraz, Jason Blanton and Tom Lewis provide the radio call. Fans can also hear it on MSUEagles.com, WGOH-110.9 FM/1370 AM and WMST-106.9 FM/1150 AM.

The Eagles have owned the series, leading 23-4. Valparaiso’s last win in Morehead came on Sept. 16, 2006 – a span of 5,880 days from then until gameday Saturday. Morehead State has won four straight in the series and is 10-2 all-time against the Beacons at home.

THE SERIES

Record vs. Valparaiso: MSU leads 23-4 First Meeting: 9/21/96 MSU won 24-0 at Valpo Last Meeting: 11/20/21 MSU won 51-38 at Valpo Eagles’ Record vs. Valpo in Morehead: 10-2 Eagles’ Record vs. Valpo in Valparaiso, Ind.: 13-2 Streak: MSU, 4 wins

GAME NOTES

• Morehead State has won four consecutive Homecoming games and is 6-2 on Homecoming since Rob Tenyer took over as head coach in 2013 (no HC Celebration in the 2021 spring season). This will be the fourth time Valparaiso is the Homecoming opponent in that span.

• Morehead State Ranks first in the FCS division in total blocked kicks (7) and blocked punts (5). All of the Eagles’ blocked kicks have come in the last four games with at least one in all four of those games.

• Jihad McCall leads the entire FCS division in blocked punts with four. McCall is on the cusp of a record if he can get his hands on one more blocked punt. He is just one short of the FCS and MSU record for blocked punts in a season, held by Dominic Jones (The Citadel in 2011) and Tevin Richard (South Carolina State in 2015). The MSU record for most total kicks blocked in a season is 5 by Paul Ousley in 1954 (pre FCS or Divsion I-AA era).

• With four fumble recoveries at Davidson, Morehead State now ranks second in all of FCS in fumble recoveries with nine. Safety Cooper Krezek leads the Nation in fumble recoveries with three. He returned one for a 70-yard gain to set up a score at Davidson just before the first half ended.

• Morehead State ranks fourth in FCS and leads the PFL in red zone defense, allowing just 60 percent of scores when the opponent gets inside its 20-yard line.

• The Eagles had four players – Keenan Wolf , Preston Toner , Khiyree Keith and Cooper Krezek – in double digit tackles at Davidson. According to records, that was the first occurrence of that in head coach Rob Tenyer ‘s era (2013-). Wolf had 14 tackles just in the first half and finished with 16. The record for tackles in a game is 23 by Vincent Winey versus Butler in April of 2021.

• Starting Offensive center Cam Marriott has appeared in 47 career games and has started 42 career games, including a string of 41 consecutive starts.

• Morehead State’s defense has 17 sacks, all in the past four games. The Eagles’ 8 sacks against Presbyterian marked the most in a game in MSU’s Pioneer League era (2001-present).

• Quarterback Grady Cramer passed for a career-best 304 yards at Davidson and two touchdowns while also rushing for a TD. Despite throwing an interception in all six games, Cramer has made up for it by throwing for 2+ touchdowns in three of the last four games.

• In the last three seasons, MSU has protected its home turf by posting a 9-1 record in home contests.