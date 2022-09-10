Home Opener Against Future Big 12 Foe Baylor Sold Out

PROVO, Utah – Tonight’s BYU football home opener is a sell-out.

BYU announced Saturday morning that the Top 25 Clash against the Baylor Bears at LaVell Edwards Stadium would be a capacity crowd. LaVell Edwards Stadium holds 63,470 fans.

There has been a lot of excitement for BYU football this year. BYU is coming off back-to-back double-digit win seasons that concluded with Top 25 finishes and they have a star at quarterback in Jaren Hall. Plus, the Cougars will be members of the Big 12 Conference beginning next season.

BYU fans will get a preview of life in the Big 12 Conference Tonight against Baylor. The Bears will be a tall order for BYU as they come into the game as the No. 9 ranked team in the nation. Last season, Baylor defeated BYU, 38-24, in Waco. Like tonight’s matchup, last year’s game on the banks of the Brazos River was also a sell-out.

The sell-out crowd will be the first impression BYU fans give to new Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. Yormark and his team of Big 12 officials will be in Provo tonight to witness the league’s future.

Tonight’s game is the fourth sell-out at LaVell Edwards since the beginning of the 2021 season. BYU had sell-outs for the Utah, Boise State, and Idaho State games last season. Throughout six home games, BYU produced an average of 61,647 fans per home game last year. That was the highest season average since 2013.

Well. 21 BYU vs. No. 9 Baylor

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. (MT)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM – Pregame coverage begins at 6 pm)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 pm) on KSL Newsradio. Follow him on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

