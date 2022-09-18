Home Arts: A new project comes to Lucky Clover 4-H | Hadleigh Bolton | Columnist
It’s the start of a new 4-H year, with new members, new leaders, and new opportunities everywhere.
This year is sure to be another brilliant chapter in the story of Lucky Clover 4-H, especially with a new project in the works: Home Arts.
This project will consist of six lessons, each highlighting a skill used in the home and taught by an expert in the areas of baking, canning, floral design, table setting, cross stitch, and “thrifting” (thrift store shopping).
Local junior high student Hadleigh Bolton is one of two elected Los Olivos Lucky Clover 4-H Club Reporters who reports on the program each month.
