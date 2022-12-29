Holyoke City Council eyes Grants to bolster small businesses, the arts

HOLYOKE — City Council’s Finance Committee recommended accepting a $25,000 Massachusetts Housing and Economic Development grant designed to help small-business owners with capital needs, especially businesses hurt by the pandemic.

The City Council’s Finance Committee reviewed the award during a Wednesday session. The initial $25,000 will help launch the initiative and allow the Planning Department to find other funding avenues, including national sources.

Planning and Economic Development Director Aaron Vega said the effort was akin to crowdfunding but more robust.

“One of the challenges we see when it comes to small businesses is a network that is not often there for a lot of startups,” Vega said. While some small-business owners can lobby family and friends for money, most startups lack access to capital. “This will give that person a network on a much grander scale.”

Vega emphasized the Urban Agenda grant, which does not require the city to match the funds, was available to small-business owners across Holyoke rather than designated to a particular location like downtown.

“It can be used by anyone, anywhere in the city,” he said.

In an email, Vega noted a portion of the grant would fund Consultant Lomax R. Campbell, president and CEO of Third Eye Network. Lomax will assist the Planning Department with the program’s design. In 2021, Lomax’s firm conducted an in-depth study of Holyoke’s COVID-19 rapid recovery plan.

The Planning Department applied for the grant through the Community One Stop for Growth portal, a single application process overseen by Housing and Economic Development.

According to the department’s website, the Urban Agenda program focuses “on supporting economic vitality and cultivating Stronger urban Neighborhoods across the entire Commonwealth.”

The EforAll program received a $100,000 Urban Agenda grant in a previous funding round in 2020. EforAll offers support and education opportunities for startups and entrepreneurs.

The Finance Committee also sent a $15,000 New England Foundation for the Arts grant to the City Council for a final vote. The grant also has a no-match clause. Vega said the money would promote more public art in Holyoke.

“It’s a big boost for us when it comes to tourism and attractions and getting things moving in the city and bringing people downtown,” Vega said.

The grant comes in three parts, with the first $3,000 devoted to training Planning Department staff about the request-for-proposal process and attracting local artists. The remaining $12,000 will be set aside for actual artwork.

Vega hoped some art pieces would commemorate the city’s upcoming 150th Anniversary Celebration.