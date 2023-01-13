Holyoke appoints spokesperson for New Jersey soccer club as Public Works director

HOLYOKE — On Wednesday, Mayor Joshua A. Garcia and the Board of Public Works announced Carl Rossi, of Clifton, New Jersey, was the city’s new director of Public Works.

Rossi’s tenure with the Department of Public Works begins Jan. 18. According to the city’s Personnel Department, Rossi will earn $118,000 annually in a three-year contract. The director title replaces the longstanding superintendent role.

Amie Chrzanowski has served as interim director since November 2021 after Michael McManus’ quiet departure. Chrzanowski will remain as the department’s office manager.

“The contributions of Amie (Chrzanowski) and the entire public works team is something they should be proud of,” Garcia stated. “Holyoke’s Department of Public Works will continue to provide employees an ideal place to work and grow while attracting and maintaining new staff.”

In December, the City Council ratified the contracts with the laborers and Supervisors of the Public Works Department, with both agreements featuring annual raises.

Rossi served as public works director in Tenley and Englewood, New Jersey. His most recent title was public relations director for the Sportfriends Soccer Club in Wayne, New Jersey.

“Director Rossi is an experienced public works professional skilled in engineering, operations, finance, personnel management and communications,” said Mary L. Monahan, the Public Works Commission chair.

Monahan stated the new director title more accurately described Rossi’s role at Public Works.

“Under the leadership of Director Rossi, Public Works will prioritize controlling costs, protecting public health and safety, improving quality of life, supporting economic growth and making Holyoke a great place to work and live,” she said.

Rossi holds a bachelor’s in civil engineering from the New Jersey Institute of Technology and a Master’s in finance and organizational management from Rutgers University.

Monahan said the current labor market has made recruiting top talent to municipal positions difficult. However, she praised city officials for adjusting the salary range and boosting benefits during the director search.

“This was a team effort among the Mayor’s Office, City Council, Board of Public Works, and more,” Monahan stated. “We were confident that if given enough time and the right message, there were experienced public works professionals who saw the same opportunities in Holyoke. We’re confident that we found that team player in Carl Rossi.”

Monahan highlighted the challenges facing the City of Holyoke and the Public Works Department. She said there is economic growth that underscores the need for the city to have adequate infrastructure to support business expansion and environmental permits and regulations mandating the city’s continued efforts to protect local public health and improve water quality.

The city is beginning to assess and plan the next steps in the long-term operations of the wastewater treatment plant and flood control facilities, Monahan said. Furthermore, the fluctuating recycling markets and costs associated with municipal waste management require the city to get creative with new approaches.