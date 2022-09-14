Holy Family’s Boden Kapke, Jocelyn Land say they’ll play college basketball for Butler

Butler University has made inroads at Holy Family Catholic High School in Victoria.

In a two-day span, the Bulldogs men’s basketball program received a commitment from 6-11 senior center Boden Kapke and the Women’s program followed it up by landing a commitment from 6-foot junior forward Jocelyn Land.

Kapke averaged 27.1 points, 14.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season.

Ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the state from the Class of 2023 by Prep Hoops, Kapke also had offers from the Gophers, Boston College, Clemson, Davidson, Iowa, Iowa State, Loyola, Northern Iowa, Utah State, Wake Forest and Xavier.

“Boden has become the player he is through hard work,” recently retired Holy Family Coach Matt Thuli said. “He is in the gym every day improving his game. He is the hardest-working player in practices and games and is never satisfied with where his game is at.”

Land averaged 19 points, 10 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game last season; she’s at her best in the lane but also scores from the midrange and the perimeter. She visited DePaul in the middle of August, Tulsa at the end of July and had been offered a Scholarship by Ohio State.

Coaching change, again

Mayer Lutheran has hired Taylor Mueller to be its boys’ basketball coach. Mueller is the Crusaders’ fourth coach in the past six years.

During that span Mayer Lutheran has had only one season when it finished below .500. The team finished third in the Class 1A state tournament in 2018.