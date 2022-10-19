Holy Family Vs. Mead Volleyball 10/18/22 – Longmont Times-Call Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram Holy Family High School celebrates a third straight match win over Mead High School in Broomfield on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Mead High School’s Karrlynn Lee (No. 7) tries to spike the ball past Holy Family High School’s Kaila McCracken (No. 6) in Broomfield on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Holy Family High School’s Allie Ward (No. 7) tries to Spike the ball between Mead High School’s Hailey Hall (No. 12) and Karrlynn Lee (No. 7) in Broomfield on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Mead High School’s Rebekah Rayl (No. 11) sets the ball in the game against Holy Family High School in Broomfield on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Mead High School’s Karrlynn Lee (No. 7) blocks a shot from Holy Family High School’s Kaila McCracken (No. 6) in Broomfield on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Holy Family High School’s (No.) Mead High School’s Karrlynn Lee (No. 7) spikes the ball over Holy Family High School’s Addie Gromko (No. 10) and Kaila McCracken (No. 6) in Broomfield on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Holy Family High School’s Megan Gonzales (No. 9) sets the ball during the game against Mead High School in Broomfield on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Mead High School’s Hailey Hall (No. 12) spikes the ball toward Holy Family High School in Broomfield on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Holy Family High School’s (No. 8.) and Delany Watson (No. 5) try to block a shot from Mead High School in Broomfield on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Mead High School’s Bri Borger (No. 4) keeps the ball in play against Holy Family High School in Broomfield on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Holy Family High School’s Morgan Anderson (No. 3) serves to Mead High School in Broomfield on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Mead High School’s Erin Hwang (No. 6) serves to Holy Family High School in Broomfield on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Holy Family High School’s Allie Ward (No. 7) keeps the ball in play against Mead High School in Broomfield on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Mead High School’s Erin Hwang (No. 6) keeps the ball in play against Holy Family High School in Broomfield on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Holy Family High School’s Morgan Anderson (No. 3) spikes the ball as Mead High School’s Erin Hwang (No. 6) tries to block the shot in Broomfield on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Holy Family High School’s Morgan Anderson (No. 3) spikes the ball between Mead High School’s Erin Hwang (No. 6) and Maddie McCawley (No. 5) in Broomfield on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer) Matthew Jonas is a multiple award-winning visual journalist working in Northern Colorado. He specializes in community story telling. He is the photo and video editor for the Longmont Times-Call. Related Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Telegram