Holy Cross-Willow School, Sacred Heart-Newman end in draws – Crescent City Sports

Area Prep Soccer Report for Sunday, Jan. 22

It was a matchup of two teams that will be in the mix for state championships.

Holy Cross entered ranked sixth in the Division II power rankings while The Willow School is fourth in the Division III power rankings.

The strength of both sides showed as The Willow School scored a late goal to tie Holy Cross 2-2 at the Lions Den.

The Tigers had taken a 2-1 lead on the strength of goals by Andrew Touro and Grayson Cercavich.

It was the second straight draw for Holy Cross, which tied St. Thomas More 1-1 on Wednesday. The Tigers (14-2-4) face another very tough Matchup at Ben Franklin Tuesday at 7 pm The Falcons are No. 1 in the Division II power rankings.

The Lions (11-3-3) will host Kenner Discovery Wednesday at 7 pm

In girls action, Academy of the Sacred Heart and Newman played to a 1-1 draw.

After a scoreless first half, Anne Chawla put the Greenies on top 1-0 before Carolina Mehaffie got the equalizer late to produce the tie.

Sacred Heart is seventh in the most recent LHSAA Division III power rankings while Newman is fourth in the Division IV power rankings.

The Cardinals (10-5-3) return to action at Pope John Paul II Tuesday at 5 pm

The Greenies (13-4-5) will travel to Country Day Wednesday at 5 pm

Area Prep Soccer Results from Saturday, Jan. 21

Boys

Ben Franklin 4, Lakeshore 1

Country Day 1, Pope John Paul II 1

Destrehan 1, Riverdale 0

Holy Cross 2, Willow School 2

Northshore 2, West Jefferson 1

Salmen 7, St. Augustine 0

Girls

Academy of Sacred Heart (NO) 1, Newman 1

Byrd 1, Mount Carmel Academy 0

Destrehan 8, Riverdale 0

Dominican 3, St. Thomas More 3

Dunham 8, Haynes Academy 0

Lakeshore 1, Ben Franklin 1

Morris Jeff Community 2, Karr 0

Pope John Paul II 8, Covington 0

St. Joseph’s Academy 2, Northshore 0

Walker 8, International 0