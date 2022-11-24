Holy Cross football staff sharing success with families

WORCESTER — Earlier this month, when Holy Cross defeated Lehigh, Coach Bob Chesney exulted in the 42-14 win and what it meant for the Crusaders, a fourth straight Patriot League title and Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoff berth. The most memorable moment of that Saturday for Chesney was sharing the Trophy with his family, and looking around Fitton Field and seeing his staff and players doing the same.

“To have our families there was so special,” Chesney said. “It is such a big deal for any football program. Our families sacrifice a lot with us not at home, and I think it is really important to share in those moments when you have the chance to do so.”

Again Sunday, when the Crusaders gathered for the FCS selection show at the Prior Performing Arts Center, there was a strong family presence with spouses, sons and daughters in attendance.

