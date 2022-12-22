Holy Cross blanks De La Salle, 7-0 – Crescent City Sports

Area Prep Soccer Report for Thursday, Dec. 22

Holy Cross continued to roll, shutting out De La Salle 7-0 at home Wednesday evening in Gentilly.

Chase Duvernay led the way with a hat trick while Brandon Payton had two goals. Jalen Montgomery and Seth Rutman each added a goal.

The Tigers (8-1-1) are scheduled to play at South Terrebonne Friday morning while the Cavaliers (4-9) are off until Jan. 3 when they will face Haynes Academy.

Area Prep Soccer Results from Wednesday, Dec. 21

Boys

Archbishop Hannan 1, Covington 0

Holy Cross 7, De La Salle 0

St. Charles Catholic 3, Lafayette Christian 1

St. Michael 1, St. Thomas Aquinas 0

St. Paul’s 2, Jackson Prep (MS) 1

Girls

Central Lafourche 2, Ponchatoula 0

Dominican 0, St. Scholastica 0

Pope John Paul II 3, Fontainebleau 1

St. Joseph Academy 6, Hahnville 0