Holy Cross blanks De La Salle, 7-0 – Crescent City Sports

Area Prep Soccer Report for Thursday, Dec. 22
Holy Cross continued to roll, shutting out De La Salle 7-0 at home Wednesday evening in Gentilly.
Chase Duvernay led the way with a hat trick while Brandon Payton had two goals. Jalen Montgomery and Seth Rutman each added a goal.
The Tigers (8-1-1) are scheduled to play at South Terrebonne Friday morning while the Cavaliers (4-9) are off until Jan. 3 when they will face Haynes Academy.
Area Prep Soccer Results from Wednesday, Dec. 21
Boys
Archbishop Hannan 1, Covington 0
St. Charles Catholic 3, Lafayette Christian 1
St. Michael 1, St. Thomas Aquinas 0
St. Paul’s 2, Jackson Prep (MS) 1
Girls
Central Lafourche 2, Ponchatoula 0
Dominican 0, St. Scholastica 0
Pope John Paul II 3, Fontainebleau 1
St. Joseph Academy 6, Hahnville 0
