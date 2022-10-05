Holy Cross basketball player Jacob Meyer returns for senior season after leading the state in scoring last year

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports Reporter

When the Holy Cross boys basketball team begins pre-season practice 10 days from now, Jacob Meyer will be back in action with the Indians.

Meyer, the leading scorer in Kentucky last season with a 38.2 average, planned to finish his high school career at a prep school in Atlanta. But the 6-foot-3 guard has returned to Holy Cross and is eligible to play his senior season, according to Coach Casey Sorrell.

As a junior, Meyer set a 9th Region record for most points in a season with 1,109 and broke the career scoring record at Holy Cross with 2,213 points in three seasons. He also tied a 9th Region tournament record with 41 points in a first-round win and netted 40 points in a season-ending loss in the semifinals.

Meyer was voted second-team all-state in two statewide coaches’ polls after his junior season. If he scores 916 points this coming season, he’ll break the 9th Region boys career scoring record of 3,128 points set by Beechwood guard Scotty Draud in 2021.

During the spring and summer, Meyer played for the Indy Heat in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. The team qualified for the Peach Jam national tournament where they averaged 9.5 points and 3.1 rebounds in six games.

In July, Meyer announced that he would enroll at The Skill Factory, a prep school in Atlanta that’s designed to develop elite student-athletes to reach their full potential. He made that move to raise his profile for college recruiting.

Meyer made a commitment with Western Kentucky University before his junior year, but he reopened the recruiting process last summer. He has also received Division I Scholarship offers from Miami of Ohio, Bowling Green, Indiana State and James Madison.

With Meyer back in the lineup, Holy Cross will likely be ranked among the top contenders for the 9th Region Championship this season. The Indians also have senior guard Javier Ward and senior center Sam Gibson returning from last year’s team that posted a 21-10 record.