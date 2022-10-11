Holton football cancels game against North Muskegon due to mounting injuries

Follow Josh VanDyke on Twitter

The Holton varsity football program was dealt a tough hand heading into the 2022 season with low participation numbers and a small senior class to depend on.

First-year head Coach Tommy Moore and his staff recruited enough Athletes to the field in the late stages of summer to put together a varsity football team this fall but a hard-hitting season in the West Michigan Conference has begun to take its toll on the Red Devils.

During a 53-0 loss to Hart last week, the team suffered additional injuries to key positions that has left the varsity team without enough active players to conceivably put a competitive product on the field for their Week 8 Matchup with North Muskegon.

The Norsemen (6-1, 4-0 WMC Rivers) will continue to search for a Week 8 replacement on its schedule, but if they are unable to find a new opponent by Friday, they will be rewarded with a forfeit win over the Red Devils .

“We were already low number-wise, and then we have a game Friday and get banged up pretty bad in that one,” Holton head Coach Tommy Moore told MLive. “We lost our second-string quarterback to a concussion and our original starting quarterback isn’t even back yet either. We also lost some other kids to injuries, so we are down to two available upperclassmen on our roster right now. We have 13 total kids who could potentially play right now and putting that many underclassmen up against teams who are going to be primarily 17 and 18-year-old kids wouldn’t be safe for them.”

Moore was hoping Monday’s decision wasn’t an announcement he would have to make this season, but as the injuries mounted, he started to realize the inevitable.

“This is something I’ve had in the back of my mind ever since we moved forward with a varsity program this season,” he said. “We knew we were low on numbers to start with, especially at the upperclassmen level, and if it came to a point where we were throwing a lot of freshmen and sophomores out there, then we would have to really take their safety and well- being into account.

“It’s a violent game at the end of the day. I can’t talk about player safety and then not realize that I could potentially have 10 of my 11 starters on either side of the ball be 13- or 14-year-old kids going up against young adults who could legally adopt them. For a program that is trying to bring in more kids to participate, it’s not worth risking these young kids’ futures in a situation like this.”

The team’s availability for Week 9 will depend on the recovery process of several key starters, according to Moore.

“We’ve got some Seniors who are trying to come back from injuries and they are upset because they could potentially miss our big rivalry game with Hesperia in Week 9,” added Moore. “We’re not going to skip any steps in their recovery processes, especially the ones in concussion protocol, but I know how much that game against Hesperia means, so we are hoping we can field a healthy team next week.”

Holton (0-7, 0-4 WMC Rivers) has struggled on the scoreboard this season, but the overall experiences and memories built since August camp make the 2022 season worth it for Moore.

“We knew we probably weren’t going to win a state championship this year with our low numbers and lack of experience, but we wanted to give these kids an opportunity to experience varsity football and just enhance their high school experience in any way we can and I feel like we’ve done that so far.”