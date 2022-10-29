Holt football Tops Hartland in defensive battle

HOLT – Heading into Holt’s district opening matchup with Hartland, the Rams held their hat on defense – holding five of their nine opponents in the regular season to one touchdown or less.

The defense was effective again Friday night, and made it six opponents held to one or less trips to the end zone as the Rams took down Hartland 14-7 to earn a spot in a much anticipated Division 1 district final next week.

“Our defense has got us here the entire year, and they’ve done a great job especially in the last three, four weeks against some really good teams,” Holt Coach Chad Fulk said. “We knew this was going to be one of those games where the next day will feel like one Giant bruise, but you better win it because it feels better when you win.

Holt receiver Dyelan Arnold had a reception go through his hands that ultimately led to an interception on the Rams second possession. With the defense making its usual stop, Arnold responded by reeling in a long catch, breaking through a tackle and taking it 70 yards for the game’s first score

