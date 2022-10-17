Holmes County honors teen with golf tournament

Holmes County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) – Holmes County is honoring a teen taken too soon. Friends and family gathered at Dogwood Lakes Golf Course in Bonifay Saturday to celebrate the life of Tyler Erickson.

Tyler passed away last month while practicing at the golf course for a tournament. Now the community, with the help of Brandon and Heather Shelby, are continuing his Legacy with the first ever “Tyler’s Timeless Tournament”.

Heather Shelby, co-owner of Dogwood Lakes Golf Course, says she is glad to have been able to lend a helping hand.

“This Scholarship will give a couple of students the opportunity to live like Tyler and be able to further their education and the family will get to choose a couple of kids to pick out some Scholarship funds,” she said.

The event is aimed at raising funds for the Tyler Erickson Memorial Golf Scholarship.

Guests geared up for the two-person scramble and even got to enjoy food, treats and awards.

The Erickson family says they are grateful for the community’s love and support.

Tyler’s father, Clint Erickson says he knows that everyone smiling and having a good time is what his son would have wanted.

“If he could see this, I think he’d be on the front golf cart ready to take off at the beginning of the tournament saying have fun.” Clint said.

