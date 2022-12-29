Holmdel Holiday Invitational, semifinals: Colts Neck Advances – girls basketball

Savannah Butz tallied 21 points to help lift Colts Neck to a 50-33 win over Middletown North in the semifinals of the Holmdel Holiday Invitational.

Colts Neck will meet Ranney in the tournament final on Friday at 6:30 pm.

Julianna Kowaleski added 12 points and Sarah Moran had 11 for Colts Neck (3-2).

Aimee Tanglao led Middletown North (1-5) with 11 points and six rebounds while Karleigh Aber had 10 rebounds. Laila Iasparro recorded eight points and three rebounds and Madison Marcotte had four assists.

Mount St. Mary 45, East Brunswick 28

Rachel Castela had 18 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots as Mount St. Mary topped East Brunswick 45-28 in the consolation game of the Holmdel Holiday Invitational.

Phoebe Costalos finished with 10 points and six rebounds while Ella Reed pulled down eight rebounds for Mount St. Mary (4-3).

Caitlin Gay led East Brunswick (1-4) with eight points and Sam Motusesky had seven.

South Brunswick 60, Roselle Catholic 38

Meher Vig finished with 17 points while Alexis Lease-Springer had 16 to help lift South Brunswick to a 60-38 win over Roselle Catholic in the consolation game of the Holmdel Holiday Invitational.

Katie Rausch added 11 points and Cynai Price tallied eight points for South Brunswick (5-2).

Jasmin McKay led Roselle Catholic (3-2) with 19 points and Zahniya Castillo had eight points and 10 rebounds. Woodlyn Duvalc grabbed six rebounds.

