“Hollywood’s Virtual Reality Guru” and American Millionaire Expanded His Soccer Portfolio to Europe With a Deal Worth $940 Million

European soccer is attracting interest from investors in the United States. Last month, we saw two more clubs from Europe taken over by the Americans.

The US entrepreneur Bill Foley took over the Premier League club AFC Bournemouth last month with Hollywood’s virtual reality guru, John Textor, Purchasing 78% Stakes in French Giants Olympique Lyon.

Textor is well known for his work in the field of Virtual reality in Hollywood. They digitally resurrected Michael Jackson in 2014 for the Billboard Music Awards and Tupac in 2012.

The US businessman took over Lyon after four months of talks with Jean-Michel Aulas, spreading his wings in soccer. It will be his investment in the fourth soccer club.

John Textor takes over the French Giants Olympique Lyon

Textor, through his Eagle Football Holdings, recently bought French club Lyon. He now holds a majority stake, 78%, in the club, and the deal was worth $940 Million. It took almost four months for Textor and Aulas to reach an agreement.

After completing the deal, Textor said, “Today represents a new beginning for Olympique Lyonnais. After four months of constructive negotiations marked by a common understanding with Jean-Michel Aulas and all our partners, we are proud to reach this exceptional agreement.”

Former owner Aulas will now join Eagle Holdings as an Independent Director and be part of Lyon. Textor also plans to buy the remaining stakes to have complete ownership through his company. The investment comes as a boost to the financially struggling Lyon.

Fans will hope new owners will take the club back to its Glory days when they used to be the Powerhouse in the French league. The multiple club ownership model is getting popular in the soccer world. Lyon now becomes the fourth club that will come under the umbrella of Eagle Football Holdings.

Textor spreads wing with investment in the fourth soccer club

Textor has 40% Stakes in the Premier League club Crystal Palace, which delayed the takeover of Lyon. The US entrepreneur had to move his stake in Eagle Holding before taking over the French club. Textor also owns majority stakes in the Brazilian club Botafogo and Belgian second-division club RWD Molenbeek.

Eagle Holdings plan to incorporate the multi-club culture that will have Collaboration across the above-mentioned Clubs under their wings. We might see the talents from the Clubs moving to the Affiliated Clubs for their development.

It will be interesting to see whether the fortunes of Lyon change after the takeover. Textor wants to Restore the status of Lyon back in French and European soccer, and we hope he succeeds. Let us know your thoughts on the Lyon takeover.