Hollywood Fringe Festival’s Free Education and Networking Opportunities – NoHo Arts District

[NoHo Arts District, CA] – Hollywood Fringe Festival Ramps up with educational workshop series, Town Halls and Networking events to prepare participants for the 2023 festival, all taking place over the next four months.

Festival organizers are encouraging participants to attend as many sessions and events as possible to learn more about the festival from different perspectives, while simultaneously building community with other participants. While these events are designed to prepare producers for the festival, non-participants are welcome to attend any event.

Workshops, which will take place via Zoom and livestream on various dates between February and April, consist of panel discussions on various topics with past Hollywood Fringe participants. Topics for this year’s workshop series include Budgeting & Fundraising, Anti-Racism in Producing, Accessibility at the Fringe, Marketing & Ticketing, How to Tech your Fringe Show, and Festival Expectations. Town Halls, which will take place in-person in January and April, are led by Hollywood Fringe Staff and are focused on everything participants need to know to prepare for the festival. Town Halls will also be livestreamed. For the first time this year, Hollywood Fringe is also hosting two virtual web sessions in February and May, to guide participants on website use before and during the festival.

“The Hollywood Fringe is a place for emerging voices, especially artists who have not had the privilege or opportunity for formal education and post-education training. We try to make sure that an artist has all the tools from our free educational series to produce at a professional level,” says Hollywood Fringe Co-Director Ellen Boudreau Den Herder. “Through these ‘crash-courses’ in producing, we seek to not only train producers on the administrative side, but to Empower truly Talented artists to become their own advocates.”

In addition to educational events, Hollywood Fringe has organized Networking opportunities for participants to engage with one another and begin building community prior to the festival. Office Hours occur every Wednesday leading up to the festival starting in late March, and allow participants to gather at local restaurants and bars in Hollywood. For those who are based out of town, there will be three Online Speed ​​Networking events in April and May on Zoom. For the first time this year, Hollywood Fringe is also hosting three Open Space sessions in January and February on Zoom, for participants who live out of town and have questions for the Hollywood Fringe staff about bringing their show to the festival.

“The Fringe is all about community,” says Hollywood Fringe Co-Director Lois Neville. “Yes, hundreds of brilliant shows take the stage each June, but a major takeaway for participants is the network they gain in the process. We are a collective of artists, entrepreneurs, and dreamers. The Fringe is a place to refill your artistic cup through Collaboration and Celebration and that all begins at our Networking events,” she added.

All events and information to reserve a spot can be found here. Registration for the Hollywood Fringe Festival opens on February 1, 2023. More information on registration can be found here.

February 1: Registration opens

April 1: Registration closes

June 1-6: Preview week

June 7: Opening Night Party

June 8-25: 13th Annual Hollywood Fringe Festival

June 25: Awards/Closing Night Party

About The Hollywood Fringe Festival

The Hollywood Fringe Festival is an annual, open-access, community-derived event celebrating freedom of expression and collaboration in the performing arts community.

Participation in the Hollywood Fringe is completely open and uncensored. This free-for-all approach underlines the festival’s mission to be a platform for artists without the barrier of a curating body. By opening the Gates to anyone with a vision, the festival can exhibit the most diverse and cutting-edge points-of-view the world has to offer. Additionally, by creating an environment where artists must self-produce their work, the Fringe motivates its participants to cultivate a spirit of entrepreneurialism in the arts.

Learn more about the festival at HollywoodFringe.org