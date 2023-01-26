Holliday names Alice’s Kyle Atwood new head football coach/AD

After six seasons at Alice, a Class 4A school in South Texas, Kyle Atwood was approved by the Holliday ISD school board as the new head football Coach and Athletic director at a meeting Wednesday.

He replaces Frank Johnson who retired in December after 21 years as a head coach. Johnson went 88-36 in 10 seasons with the Eagles, winning at least 10 games in the last six. The Eagles made four appearances in the state quarterfinals during his tenure and are coming off consecutive undefeated regular seasons, finishing 13-1 each year.

Atwood will remain with the Alice ISD until Feb. 20.

“(Holliday) is closer to family; closer to my wife’s job at Angelo State,” Atwood said. “It has a really good administrative group, that I felt after visiting with, will move me forward in my career with their support. It is an overall Athletic department and school district that has a Championship Mindset and wants to excel in everything they do. We are excited to get started there and hopefully take that place to the next level.”

Atwood went 35-29 in six seasons at Alice, including four playoff wins and three seasons of at least eight wins. His career record is 53-64 in 11 years, including five at Class 3A Grape Creek, near San Angelo.

His high-water mark came in 2017, his first year in Alice, when the Coyotes went 9-4 and advanced to the regional semifinals, when they were still competing in Class 5A.

Atwood sees similarities in the high expectations at both programs.

“There was a need and desire to win at Alice and that helped me to be a better Coach and Athletic director,” Atwood said. “Knowing in the back of my mind the expectation to be successful. We did that in every single sport we competed in for six years. I was very proud of all that we accomplished. Holliday is the exact same way. The high expectations help to keep you on your game as a head coach. There is a pressure to win and you will never be lacking in drive.”

