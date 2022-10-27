Holli-Daze Are Here Again: Arts And Crafts Show Returns To Frankfort

FRANKFORT, IL — It’s that time of year again to start looking forward to the holiday season, and the 47th annual Mokena Woman’s Club Holli-Daze Arts and Crafts Show is set to return just in time.

The Holli-Daze Arts and Crafts show is scheduled to run from 9 am to 3 pm Saturday, Oct. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 30, at Lincoln-Way East High School, 201 Colorado Ave. in Frankfurt. The two-day event will feature more than 125 Crafters exhibiting and selling their creations, according to Joann Jeffers, Chairperson for the Mokena Woman’s Club Holli-Daze Art and Craft Show.

Each crafter and artist will have unique items for sale, ranging from fall-themed decorations to hand-crafted gifts for the holiday season. None of the items for sale are mass manufactured, which is part of the appeal and popularity of the annual event, Jeffers said. Cost of admission to the show is $5 for those age 12 and up. The admission fee is what the Mokena Woman’s Club uses to fund its charitable endeavors, including its annual Scholarships to local high school Seniors who are preparing to enter college, which it has been doing since the club’s Inception in 1960, Jeffers said. Those scholarships add up to about $10,000 to $15,000 a year, she said.

The cost of admission also gives event goers the chance to win door prizes every half hour. Each door prize is donated by an artist at the show, Jeffers said. Winners must be present to claim their prize. The Mokena Woman’s Club is part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs. It is open to women who live throughout the area, not just in Mokena, Jeffers said.