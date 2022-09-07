Holland High School to shorten varsity football season

The struggling Holland High School varsity football team will be calling it a season after Week 4.

Holland Athletic director Blake Muller reported Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, that the Dutch will visit Mona Shores Friday, host Zeeland West on Sept. 16, then cancel its final five games. Muller said in a statement that the decision was made to protect players from potential injury and provide greater opportunity for long-term program growth.

Holland lost 58-0 to Holland Christian in its Aug. 26 season opener and 63-8 to Comstock Park this past Friday.

“With such a low number of upperclassmen, some of whom are playing this year for the first time, we have asked sophomores to fill most roster positions against varsity competition where there is a clear physical and developmental difference on the field,” Muller stated. “We are so proud of the fight that this team has shown since the first day of practice and the work they have put in to make these first four weeks possible.

“From recruiting friends to join the team, to lacing up despite being physically out-manned and out-matched, the efforts of this team will be remembered as they have helped us rebuild the Holland football program.”

The Dutch feature a first-year Coach in Will Siffin. Holland will continue to field a junior varsity team for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Seniors will not be eligible to participate on the junior varsity team, but they will be permitted to practice with the team and have been invited to assist sideline coaches during junior games for the remainder of the season. Muller said the Seniors will also be honored during an upcoming event.

Holland administrators are working on adjusting plans for Homecoming Week, which is scheduled for Sept. 26-Oct. 1. Plans will be announced when events are scheduled.