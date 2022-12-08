Holland Christian’s Dave DeBoer named D3 soccer Coach of the year

HOLLAND – The Holland Christian boys soccer team returned to the top with a state championship last month, but the Accolades continue to roll in.

Holland Christian Coach Dave DeBoer has earned three Awards from the Michigan Interscholastic High School Soccer Coaches Association.

DeBoer was named Division 3 Coach of the Year, Private School Coach of the Year and the Excellence in Coaching awards.

“Coach DeBoer has had high expectations for the boys soccer program at Holland Christian since he began coaching the varsity team 10 years ago,” Holland Christian Athletic Director Dave Engbers said. “He is steady in his approach, but he has also worked to improve at the craft of coaching each year through clinics, licensing and leading camps.”

