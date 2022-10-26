Holland Christian volleyball wins OK Blue title

HOLLAND – The Holland Christian volleyball team won the OK Blue Conference Tournament.

The Maroons defeated Hudsonville Unity Christian in the Finals on Tuesday at home 25-20, 26-24, 25-15.

“Winning Conference for us was one step on our journey. We are continuing to focus on the process of this season, taking one step at a time and making it as far as we can. We have a full team executing at a high level right now,” Holland Christian Coach Gerrit VanKlaveren said. “They are bought in and are improving day after day. We are focusing on one part of our theme this year which is ‘believe.’ These girls are amazing, they are mentally tough, talented and have incredible attitudes and effort.

Avery Huisman led the Maroons with nine kills, hitting .420, and adding 14 digs.

