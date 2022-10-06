Holland Christian soccer duo signs with Trinity Christian

HOLLAND – Kayla Cannon and Hadley VanderBent have gotten quite used to playing soccer together at Holland Christian.

The Maroons duo have been together for four years, continuing in the elite tradition and Holland Christian.

Their bond will last a little longer on the field.

Cannon and VanderBent both signed national letters of intent to accept soccer scholarships at Trinity (Ill.) Christian.

They are excited to get to campus together.

“I decided on Trinity Christian College to pursue my goals of playing soccer and becoming a nurse,” VanderBent said. “I’ve always wanted to be a Collegiate soccer player, and by selecting Trinity, it seems as though my dream has come true. Trinity Christian College has a welcoming campus, with a great location, and an extraordinary Nursing program. On top of that they have a very hard working soccer program, who push to be the best. I’m so very Grateful for this opportunity, and I’m beyond blessed. Soccer has always been my passion, and I can’t wait to see what the next four years have to bring.”

