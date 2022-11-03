Holland Christian soccer Advances to state title match with 4-1 semifinal win over Elk Rapids

COMSTOCK PARK – Caden Brink couldn’t stop smiling after being mobbed on the field by the Holland Christian student section after the game.

The senior sweeper scored one of his team’s goals in a 4-1 win over Elk Rapids on Wednesday evening in a Division 3 state semifinal soccer game.

The Maroons (19-1-3) advance to the state championship game on Saturday against Grosse Ile (14-7). The game will be at 3 pm at Comstock Park High School.

“It feels amazing,” Brink said. “Our Coach (David DeBoer) deserves this out of anyone. He’s never had a state championship before and it’s about time we get one!”

Holland Christian got goals from Lake VanderPloeg, Jordan Rees, Michael Pierce and Brink.

“Obviously, it’s a really exciting time for us,” DeBoer said. “I’m really proud of the kids. They continue to work and buy into what we’re doing.”

