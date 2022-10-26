Holland Christian soccer Advances to regional final on 22nd Shootout kick

BYRON CENTER – Holland Christian senior goalkeeper Daniel Morgan raised his hands in jubilation and sprinted towards his teammates who were racing onto the field.

It shouldn’t have been surprising to see Morgan’s reaction, as Catholic Central’s Ben Smitley had just sailed the final shot in the penalty kick Shootout – the 22nd shot – over the crossbar, giving the No. 5-ranked Maroons a Shocking 2-1 Division 3 regional semifinal win over the No. 1-ranked Cougars on a rain-soaked night at South Christian High School.

“It was an amazing feeling,” Morgan said regarding how he felt after he realized his team would be moving on. “It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had while playing soccer (for Holland Christian). (Before the shootout) I’m just believing in myself, thinking I can make every save and believing in my teammates thinking they can make every shot. “

After Holland Christian senior fullback Aiden Leenstra drilled the first shot of the penalty Shootout into the bottom-left corner of the net, Morgan promptly dove low to his right to stop the attempt of Catholic Central’s Manny Bedolla-Reyes.

Five rounds were not enough, so the teams went to a sudden-death set of rounds. Catholic Central goalkeeper Marco Narvaez-Diaz stopped Holland Christian’s Elliott Cook in the seventh round, but Morgan came right back with a sprawling stop in a must-save situation to stone Catholic Central’s Antonio Tiscareno and keep the Maroons alive.

“I was just looking at his hips, trying to make the best decision, and just decided to go,” Morgan said of how he was able to stop Tiscareno’s shot. “We believed (all season) that we could beat any team in the state, so we came in with that mindset. This was just another game for us.”

Leenstra beat Narvaez-Diaz again in round 11, setting up the Catholic Central miss on the 22nd shot of the Shootout to give Holland Christian the 8-7 edge (and 2-1 win).

“It’s all about consistency in the PK’s, so watching that last shot (from Catholic Central) go over the goal was really exciting,” Leenstra said. “(On defense) It’s all about communication, passing off the ball, and good Chemistry with your teammates. I trust all those guys back there and we talked before the game about getting things Dialed in (to help stop the highly Talented Bedolla-Reyes and Tiscareno). Our team motto is ‘Why not us,’ so why can’t we be the team that wins the state finals? We’re not done yet.”

Holland Christian (17-1-3) got on the board Midway through the first half at the 20:13 mark when junior defender Jon Hogsten rocketed a low, skipping shot from about 25 yards out into the right corner of the Catholic Central net. Junior midfielder David Van Duinen was credited with the assist for the Maroons.

Catholic Central (15-3-1) leveled the score at 1-1 with 32:57 remaining in regulation when Bedolla-Reyes lofted a corner kick into the box and right onto the left foot of Tiscareno, who picked the ball out of mid -air and deposited it above Morgan’s outstretched arms.

Holland Christian had a few dangerous scoring attempts throughout the second half and extra time, but was unable to get that elusive second goal before the penalty shootout.

Tenth-year Holland Christian head Coach Dave DeBoer was happy with the way his team responded after the potentially devastating game-tying goal early in the second half.

“It was a really exciting and fun high school game to be a part of,” DeBoer said. “One of the keys going into the game that we talked about were Moments of responding. We knew there was gonna be a goal that was gonna be scored for us or them and we wondered how we were gonna respond. For us, it was having that Mindset and composure to continue to trust the process and play the brand of soccer that we like to play. There’s a moment (after Catholic Central scored) where you think about ‘Hey, that’s a big goal in a big game,’ but they bounced back well and our Seniors continue to lead us. Daniel is one of the best Keepers in the state and I was really happy to have him in that role during the penalty kick shootout.

“The game of soccer has a lot of funny nuances and penalty kick shootouts are one of those. Obviously, you’re really excited (to win), but you also understand that being on the other side of that is rough.”

Holland Christian will now play the Winner of the Muskegon Oakridge/Paw Paw game in the regional Finals on Thursday night at 6 pm at South Christian High School.