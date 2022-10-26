Holland Christian soccer Advances to regional final on 22nd Shootout kick

BYRON CENTER – Holland Christian senior goalkeeper Daniel Morgan raised his hands in jubilation and sprinted towards his teammates who were racing onto the field.

It shouldn’t have been surprising to see Morgan’s reaction, as Catholic Central’s Ben Smitley had just sailed the final shot in the penalty kick Shootout – the 22nd shot – over the crossbar, giving the No. 5-ranked Maroons a Shocking 2-1 Division 3 regional semifinal win over the No. 1-ranked Cougars on a rain-soaked night at South Christian High School.

“It was an amazing feeling,” Morgan said regarding how he felt after he realized his team would be moving on. “It’s the best feeling I’ve ever had while playing soccer (for Holland Christian). (Before the shootout) I’m just believing in myself, thinking I can make every save and believing in my teammates thinking they can make every shot. “

