Holland Christian golf qualifies for state tournament as a team.

Holland Christian golf qualifies for state tournament as a team.

HOLLAND – Ainsley VandenBrink has been one of the top Golfers in West Michigan the past three years.

For the past two, the Holland Christian top golfer qualified for the state tournament as an individual.

This year, she’s got company.

VandenBrink put together a strong performance at regionals that would have qualified again as an individual, but the Maroons rallied around her and qualified as a team for the first time in nearly a decade.

“I think it is the perfect ending to my golf career at Holland Christian,” VandenBrink said. “I couldn’t imagine a better way to end my career going with the team. It is going to be so fun.”

Having the experience and leadership with VandenBrink at the top of the lineup has been extremely valuable to the rest of the players.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button