HOLLAND – Ainsley VandenBrink has been one of the top Golfers in West Michigan the past three years.

For the past two, the Holland Christian top golfer qualified for the state tournament as an individual.

This year, she’s got company.

VandenBrink put together a strong performance at regionals that would have qualified again as an individual, but the Maroons rallied around her and qualified as a team for the first time in nearly a decade.

“I think it is the perfect ending to my golf career at Holland Christian,” VandenBrink said. “I couldn’t imagine a better way to end my career going with the team. It is going to be so fun.”

Having the experience and leadership with VandenBrink at the top of the lineup has been extremely valuable to the rest of the players.

“The lineup starts with Ainsley, who has led the team the past three years. She is one of the only three-year state Qualifiers the school has ever had. She is one of the best Golfers in the history of the program,” Holland Christian Coach Megan Radaz said. “She has excellent character and is driven in all that she does. It pays off and radiates to the other players.”

And she is one of the best technical players in school history, joining the likes of players like Libby Berens who qualified for state multiple times.

But those expectations took a bit of a toll on VandenBrink.

“This year was a little tougher. The most important thing is coming back after I am down,” she said. “It has been a mental game this year more than anything. I know my swing and have it locked down, but at the end of the day, it comes down to mental toughness and how hard I am going to push. Having gone twice to state, senior year, you have to live up to it. That definitely played into it. It was a challenge.”

Especially a challenge with three head coaches in the past three years, a rare situation for any athlete. Radaz is a first-year coach, who took over for Brooke Statema, who took over for Paul Klokkert, all with Kendall Statema as a constant presence as Assistant coach.

“Every single coach has poured everything they could into our team,” VandenBrink said. “I am so grateful for that. It is an advantage because having Kendall as the consistent Assistant is key, but every Coach brought something different to the able, and it has brought out a lot of things in my game, different aspects. In every season of life, I needed a different Coach and they were there.”

First-year Coach Radaz has done the most of fine-tuning the established Maroons as they qualified for the state tournament for the first time in close to a decade.

“It was one of our goals from the get-go. Taking a veteran team, that is exciting,” Radaz said. “This year is the byproduct of what they have done the past four years. I get to experience the byproduct with them like Paul and Brooke and Kendall who has been an Assistant throughout. I feel really Grateful to experience the end result.”

The Maroons bring a lot more to the table than just VandenBrink.

Elise King has been a solid No. 2 player all season and had a Stellar regional tournament as the other captain.

“It was really exciting. We have had Ainsley go, but to go as a team brings us all together,” King said. “It is all about gratitude. We weren’t sure we were going to even make it to state, so to spend another week together is amazing. It is all about gratitude.”

The well-rounded team and chemistry between the players is what led the team to the state tournament.

“Elise King and Ella Meckley are also Seniors who lead by example. They come here ready to play and are competitive. Megan Grassmid has seen great strides this year and has put together some great scores,” Radaz said. “Julia VanGelder is another four-year player who is a great kid and contributes. Elizabeth VanDusseldorf has improved gratley. Ellie Nyhof is the first one to congratulate everyone and see how everyone is doing. She is a blast to coach.

“Top-to-bottom, they are just great girls to coach and are close to each other, which is a recipe for success.”

