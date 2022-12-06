Holland Christian goalie Daniel Morgan is Holland Sentinel Soccer Player of the Year

HOLLAND – Daniel Morgan provided the last line of defense for the Holland Christian state Championship soccer team.

While it was difficult to even get shots on goal through the Maroons defense, it was even more difficult to get them past Morgan, one of the top goalies in state history.

How difficult?

Morgan allowed just seven goals this season for an absolutely stunning 0.31 goals against average.

That ability to stop nearly everything made him the Division 3 Defensive Player of the Year in the state and The Holland Sentinel Boys Soccer Player of the Year.

“I am proud that I got to play in a lot of big games and grow as a person through the sport,” Morgan said. “It was fun because I could tell other teams game planned to stop me with my distribution. That was really fun, the challenge. But it was mainly about helping my team win.”

