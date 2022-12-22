Holiday Valley Resort & Borderland Music + Arts Festival Team Up to Present the 2nd Annual Rail Rider Jamboree

The Promoters of Borderland Music + Arts Festival have teamed up with Holiday Valley Resort to bring you the Rail Rider Jamboree for the 2nd year. The event will take place March 18th, 2023 at Holiday Valley Resort in Ellicottville, New York. Dark Star Orchestra will Headline the event with Buffalo local Legend from the band Aqueous, Mike Ganzter & Friends along with the up and coming band, Eggy Also Performing will be local bands, Grub from Buffalo and the New Orleans style marching band, Brass Machine will also performed at the Jamboree.

The Rail Rider Jamboree is a weekend filled with music, skiing, snowboarding competitions, brews and so much more; The definition of a Jamboree is “a large celebration or party, typically a lavish and boisterous one” and that is what the Rail Rider Jamboree is planning for all attendees. The Jamboree is outdoors with music starting around 1pm on Saturday with doors opening at 12pm and will take place at Holiday Valley Resort, in the field on Rt. 219 across from the SnowPine chair.

Rail Rider Jamboree will kick off the weekend on Friday, March 17th at Holiday Valley with rail jam contests and live music, slopeside at the base of the mountain at the Rail Park. Free music will the funk Improv band from Buffalo, NY, will perform a free show at the Holiday Valley Cabana Bar, 8pm-10pm.

“I produced winter Festivals on the west coast for 8 years, so it’s great to be able to bring this together at Holiday Valley in my backyard.” says Ginger Root Productions and Borderland Festival owner, Jennifer Brazill. “I am really excited about merging music and mountains and curating a 1 day, boutique event….it’s always such a good time”.

Lodging with options to add on lift tickets and other resort activities are available to book with the resort today, with package Jamboree tickets to be announced. The event is for all ages. Full line up announcement and ticket sales coming soon. Details will be available >> http://www.railriderjam.com.

Tickets are on sale now. http://www.railriderjam.com