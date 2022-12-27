Holiday tournaments set for Erie-area teams
The District 10 basketball calendar is filled with holiday tournaments this week ahead of January’s loaded schedule of region play.
Most of the area’s basketball teams scheduled to compete this week will be in the region with the exception of the Mercyhurst Prep girls and Cathedral Prep girls. The Lakers are scheduled to be in Orlando, Florida, for the Bishop Moore tournament, while the unbeaten Ramblers are scheduled to compete in the KSA tournament in Kissimmee, Florida.
Last week:December 19-23 basketball game statistics; other winter sports results
What tournaments are in Erie County?
There are five tournaments — three boys, two girls — scheduled within county limits, including both boys and girls games in the Barringer tournament at Iroquois. This marks the return for the girls games in the tournament as only the boys games were held last year.
In the boys portion at Iroquois on Tuesday, Erie First Christian plays Region 4 foe North East at 5:30 pm while the host Braves face Union City at 8:30 pm The consolation and Championship games are Wednesday night at 5:30 and 8: 30, respectively.
Also at Iroquois, the girls matchups Tuesday will be Jamestown against Eisenhower at 4 pm and the host Braves vs. Rocky Grove at 7 pm Iroquois, which snapped a 38-game losing streak earlier this season, enters the tournament at 3-4. The winners of Tuesday’s game will meet in the Championship Wednesday at 7 pm The consolation game is at 4.
The three-day Fairview girls tournament will include six teams, opening Wednesday with Corry facing Northwestern at 4:30 pm, followed by General McLane meeting North East at 6 pm and Fairview hosting Seneca at 7:30.
The Lancers, coming off their first loss of the season, 42-29 at Harbor Creek, enter the tournament at 6-1. Fairview, led by Hope Garrity, an Edinboro Recruit and the all-time leading scorer in Tigers history, is 5-3.
There are also boys tournaments at Corry and Harbor Creek.
Corry’s tournament opens Tuesday with Northwestern taking on Southwestern (New York) at 6 pm, followed by Corry hosting Eisenhower at 7:30. The consolation and title games are the following day at 6 pm and 7:30 pm
A pair of Ohio teams will compete at Harbor Creek starting Wednesday with Seneca playing Jefferson (Ohio) at 6 pm followed by Harbor Creek facing Struthers (Ohio) at 7:30 pm Thursday’s consolation game is at noon and the Championship is set for a 1 :30 pm tip.
Six unbeaten teams remain
The week starts with six unbeaten teams in District 10, three boys and three girls. The boys teams are Girard (5-0), Greenville (5-0) and Cathedral Prep (6-0), while the Greenville (5-0), Cathedral Prep (6-0) and McDowell (7-0) girls are still perfect.
The Girard boys will be at the Conneaut tournament, opening against General McLane on Thursday. The Greenville boys are in the Neshannock tournament, while Prep has just one non-region matchup this week after winning a division title in the KSA tournament last week.
The Greenville girls are scheduled to compete in the Hickory tournament, while the Prep girls are in Florida. McDowell is idle this week after winning the KSA tournament’s Red Bracket last week.
Here is this week’s schedule involving District 10 basketball teams:
Boys basketball
Tuesday
Corry tournament
Northwestern vs. Southwestern (NY), 6 p.m
Corry vs. Eisenhower, 7:30 p.m
Farrell tournament
New Castle vs. Meadville, 5 p.m
Farrell vs. Redbank Valley, 7 p.m
Franklin tournament
Oil City vs. Fairview, 6 p.m
Franklin vs. Rocky Grove, 7:30 p.m
Hampton tournament
Grove City vs. North Hills, 5 p.m
Iroquois tournament
Erie First Christian vs. North East, 5:30 p.m
Iroquois vs. Union City, 8:30 p.m
Mercer tournament
Saegertown vs. Ellwood City, 5:45 p.m
Moniteau vs. Mercer, 7:15 p.m
Sheffield tournament
Youngsville vs. Kane, 6 p.m
Sheffield vs. Smethport, 7:30 p.m
Non-region
Cathedral Prep at Austintown Fitch (Ohio), 7 p.m
Wednesday
Corry tournament
Corry, Eisenhower, Northwestern, Southwestern (NY)
consolation 6 pm
Championship 7:30 p.m
Farrell tournament
Farrell, Meadville, New Castle, Redbank Valley
consolation 5 pm
Championship 7 p.m
Franklin tournament
Oil City vs. Rocky Grove, 6 p.m
Franklin vs. Fairview, 7:30 p.m
Freeport tournament
Slippery Rock vs. Plum, 5 p.m
Hampton tournament
Grove City vs. Chartiers Valley, 5 p.m
Harbor Creek tournament
Seneca vs. Jefferson (Ohio), 6 p.m
Harbor Creek vs. Struthers (Ohio), 7:30 p.m
Iroquois tournament
Iroquois, Union City, Erie First Christian, North East
consolation 5:30 p.m
Championship 8:30 p.m
Mercer tournament
Mercer, Saegertown, Ellwood City, Moniteau
consolation 5:45 pm
Championship 7:15 p.m
North Allegheny tournament
Erie vs. Gateway, 1:30 p.m
Shaler tournament
Mercyhurst Prep vs. OLSH, 5 p.m
Shaler vs. Sharon, 7 p.m
Sheffield tournament
Kane, Sheffield, Smethport, Youngsville
consolation 6 pm
Championship 7:30 p.m
Trinity tournament
Hickory vs. Trinity, 6 p.m
Non-region
Cochranton at Titusville, 7 p.m
Thursday
Commodore Perry tournament
Reynolds vs. Clarion-Limestone, 6:15 p.m
Commodore Perry vs. Calvary Baptist, 8 p.m
Conneaut tournament
Girard vs. General McLane, 5:30 p.m
Maplewood vs. Conneaut, 8:30 p.m
Freeport tournament
Slippery Rock vs. Cornell, 5 p.m
Frewsburg (NY) tournament
Fort LeBoeuf
Harbor Creek tournament
Harbor Creek, Jefferson (Ohio), Seneca, Struthers (Ohio)
consolation noon
Championship 1:30 p.m
Neshannock tournament
Wilmington vs. Union, 5:30 p.m
Greenville vs. Neshannock, 7 p.m
Olean (NY) tournament
Warren vs. Salamanca (NY), 6 p.m
Shaler tournament
Mercyhurst Prep, OLSH, Shaler, Sharon
consolation 5 pm
Championship 7 p.m
Trinity tournament
Hickory, Trinity, Canon-McMillan, Albert Gallatin
consolation 1 p.m
Championship 3 p.m
Non-region
AC Valley at Lakeview, 7:15 p.m
Friday
Commodore Perry tournament
Calvary Baptist, Clarion-Limestone, Commodore Perry, Reynolds
consolation 6:15 p.m
Championship 8 p.m
Conneaut tournament
Conneaut, Maplewood, Girard, General McLane
consolation 5:30 p.m
Championship 8:30 p.m
Frewsburg (NY) tournament
Fort LeBoeuf
Neshannock tournament
Greenville, Neshannock, Union, Wilmington
consolation 5:30 p.m
Championship 7 p.m
Olean (NY) tournament
Warren vs. Allegany-Limestone, 6 p.m
Boys standings, schedule:2022-23 District 10 boys basketball schedule, scores, standings
Girls basketball
Tuesday
Bishop Moore (Fla.) tournament
Mercyhurst Prep
Cranberry tournament
Harbor Creek vs. Oil City, 6 p.m
Franklin vs. Cranberry, 7:30 p.m
Farrell tournament
Meadville vs. Cambridge Springs
Farrell vs. AC Valley
Iroquois tournament
Jamestown vs. Eisenhower, 4 p.m
Iroquois vs. Rocky Grove, 7 p.m
Jamestown CC tournament
Warren vs. Sacred Heart (NY), 3:30 p.m
Kane tournament
Kane, Youngsville
KSA tournament (at Orlando)
Cathedral Prep
Lakeview tournament
Sharpsville vs. Saegertown, 4:30 p.m
Lakeview vs. Slippery Rock, 7:30 p.m
Wednesday
Bishop Moore (Fla.) tournament
Mercyhurst Prep
Cranberry tournament
Harbor Creek, Cranberry, Franklin, Oil City
consolation 6 pm
Championship 7:30 p.m
Fairview tournament
Corry vs. Northwestern, 4:30 p.m
General McLane vs. North East, 6 p.m
Fairview vs. Seneca, 7:30 p.m
Farrell tournament
Farrell Meadville, AC Valley, Cambridge Springs
Hickory tournament
Neshannock vs. Greenville, 5:45 p.m
Fort LeBoeuf vs. Hickory, 7:15 p.m
Iroquois tournament
Jamestown, Iroquois, Rocky Grove, Eisenhower
consolation 4 pm
Championship 7 p.m
Jamestown CC tournament
Warren vs. Ellicottville Central (NY), 3:30 p.m
Kane tournament
Kane, Youngsville
KSA tournament (at Orlando)
Cathedral Prep
Lakeview tournament
Slippery Rock vs. Saegertown, 4:30 p.m
Lakeview vs. Sharpsville, 7:30 p.m
Laurel tournament
Grove City vs. Laurel, 8 p.m
Mohawk tournament
Mohawk, Wilmington
Non-region
Girard at Cochranton, 7 p.m
Thursday
Bishop Moore (Fla.) tournament
Mercyhurst Prep
Commodore Perry tournament
Reynolds vs. Clarion-Limestone, 2 p.m
Commodore Perry vs. Calvary Baptist, 3:45 p.m
Conneaut tournament
Maplewood vs. West Middlesex, 4 p.m
Erie vs. Conneaut, 7 p.m
Fairview tournament
Union City vs. Northwestern, 4:30 p.m
Corry vs. North East, 6 p.m
General McLane vs. Seneca, 7:30 p.m
Hickory tournament
Fort LeBoeuf vs. Greenville, 5:45 p.m
Hickory vs. Neshannock, 7:30 p.m
KSA tournament (at Orlando)
Cathedral Prep
Laurel tournament
Grove City vs. Hopewell, 2 p.m
Mercer tournament
Sharon vs. Moniteau, 6 p.m
Mercer vs. Ambridge, 7:30 p.m
Mohawk tournament
Mohawk, Wilmington
Friday
Commodore Perry tournament
Calvary Baptist, Clarion-Limestone, Commodore Perry, Reynolds
consolation 2 pm
Championship 3:45 p.m
Conneaut tournament
Conneaut, Maplewood, West Middlesex, Erie
consolation 4 pm
Championship 7 p.m
Fairview tournament
Fairview vs. Union City, 7:30 p.m
Mercer tournament
Ambridge, Mercer, Moniteau, Sharon
consolation 6 pm
Championship 7:30 p.m
Non-region
Conneaut (Ohio) at Girard, 6 p.m
Girls standings, schedule:2022-23 District 10 girls basketball schedule, scores, standings