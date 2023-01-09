Holiday tournaments did little to change the rankings, but showdowns loom this week
As usual, the top six in the 757Teamz Top 15 remains the same as it has since the preseason, with the order this week the same as last. Changes are a comin’, perhaps, as No. 1 Menchville plays No. 2 Catholic on Saturday in a showcase at Churchland High, Moments after No. 3 Princess Anne (10-0) plays unbeaten Richmond-area power Glen Allen (7-0) in the same event.
Outside of the top six, Salem made the biggest jump, from No. 12 to No. 8, with its 49-32 win over then-No.11 Kempsville, which drops to No. 12. The Sundevils (8-2) will look to end PA’s perennial grip on the Beach District crown when they play on Friday in the Cavaliers’ gym.
Lafayette’s 51-43 win over Grafton in a Bay Rivers District Showdown Shook up the bottom of the Top 15, moving the Rams from No. 15 to No. 11, while dropping the Clippers from No. 8 to No. 12.
No one moved in or out of the Top 15
NOTE: These rankings are based on results reported to The Virginian-Pilot and Daily Press before Monday’s games. To report your score, email [email protected]:
School, record, previous ranking
1. Menchville, 10-1, 1
2.Catholic, 10-4, 2
3. Princess Anne, 10-0, 3
4. Hampton, 11-2, 4
5. Norview, 6-3, 5
6. King’s Fork, 5-5, 6
7. Manor, 11-3, 7
8. Salem. 8-2, 12
9. Deep Creek, 4-3, 9
10. Western Branch, 7-1, 10
11. Lafayette, 10-2, 15
12. Kempsville, 8-4, 11
13. Grafton, 9-2, 8
14. Jamestown, 8-2, 14
15. Norcom, 9-3, 13
The next five: Bayside, Warwick, Indian River, Landstown, Grassfield.