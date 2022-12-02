Holiday Thieves Market, Eastside Artists art shows return to Iowa City

Delicate pieces of jewelry incorporating found objects. Carefully crafted wooden cutting boards. Scenic photography. These are just some of the pieces of work people will find at two longstanding art shows happening this weekend in Iowa City.

The Eastside Artists annual show and sale and Summer of the Arts’ Holiday Thieves Market each returns with unique, handcrafted art from Midwestern artists.

Here’s what to know about both art shows.

What is the Eastside Artists show and sale?

The Eastside Artists began as a group of artists from east side Iowa City that has since expanded to include artists from surrounding areas, according to their website.

Every year, they host an annual art show and sale located at the Masonic Building at 312 E. College St.

The first show was in 1994, said Nancy Romalov, a member of the group, in an email.

There will be 21 artists participating in this year’s show.

What is the Holiday Thieves Market?

Summer of the Arts' Holiday Thieves Market will be held at the Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center Dec. 3 and 4.

The Holiday Thieves Market was formerly organized by a student art council from the University of Iowa that was canceled in 2019, seemingly bringing the end to the decades-running Holiday Thieves Market.

Summer of the Arts, a nonprofit in Iowa City, was granted permission to use the name of the market after they hosted a separate holiday art market the same year to much success, Reviving the Thieves market.

Expect over 70 artists at this year’s Holiday Thieves Market.

The Holiday Thieves Market will be held at the Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center at 300 E. Ninth St.

