Holiday Thieves Market, Eastside Artists art shows return to Iowa City

Delicate pieces of jewelry incorporating found objects. Carefully crafted wooden cutting boards. Scenic photography. These are just some of the pieces of work people will find at two longstanding art shows happening this weekend in Iowa City.

The Eastside Artists annual show and sale and Summer of the Arts’ Holiday Thieves Market each returns with unique, handcrafted art from Midwestern artists.

Here’s what to know about both art shows.

What is the Eastside Artists show and sale?

The Eastside Artists began as a group of artists from east side Iowa City that has since expanded to include artists from surrounding areas, according to their website.

Every year, they host an annual art show and sale located at the Masonic Building at 312 E. College St.

The first show was in 1994, said Nancy Romalov, a member of the group, in an email.

There will be 21 artists participating in this year’s show.

What is the Holiday Thieves Market?

The Holiday Thieves Market was formerly organized by a student art council from the University of Iowa that was canceled in 2019, seemingly bringing the end to the decades-running Holiday Thieves Market.

Summer of the Arts, a nonprofit in Iowa City, was granted permission to use the name of the market after they hosted a separate holiday art market the same year to much success, Reviving the Thieves market.

Expect over 70 artists at this year’s Holiday Thieves Market.

The Holiday Thieves Market will be held at the Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel & Conference Center at 300 E. Ninth St.

What days are the Holiday Thieves Market and Eastside Artists annual show?

The Holiday Thieves Market is from Saturday 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday 10 am to 4 pm

The Eastside Artists annual show and sale is Friday from 10 am to 8 pm and Saturday and Sunday 10 am to 5 pm

Meet two artists whose work will be for sale at the Eastside Artists show

Lucy David, who was in the first Eastside Artists show, will sell silk scarves, Bamboo tie-dyed socks, handmade books, a few framed art pieces and more.

Her silk scarves are inspired by images of cuneiform on clay tablets and vessels from 3500 BC and after, she told the Press-Citizen in an email.

David made her own symbols and transferred them onto the scarves and book covers.

Her socks are dyed bright colors inspired by tropical birds, according to the Eastside Artists’ Facebook.

New to the Eastside Artists Show is Leslie Bruch, who is one of four guest artists to be featured in this year’s show.

Bruch is the creator of Joyful Finch Studio. She started Weaving in 2016 after observing the popularity of wall hangings and textiles in home decor, although her interest in textiles went much further back, including sewing her own clothes when she was young.

She bought herself a child’s loom and taught herself to weave though YouTube videos. Later, she took a class through the Craft Guild of Iowa City to learn how to use a floor loom.

Bruch is environmentally conscious in her work, utilizing material, when appropriate, that may otherwise be discarded in her work.

On sale will be a range of her handwoven hand towels, eyeglass cases, ornaments in the shape of trees and wall art.

The Coralville artist said what she enjoys about weaving is that it utilizes “both sides of your brain.”

There’s math involved in determining how many threads per inch she needs and how to do the design she has in mind. Then, there’s the creative side of playing with different colors and being spontaneous in the design.

Bruch’s pieces have incorporated various hues of purple and pink to greens and blues, coming together for designs that resemble waterfalls, sunrises and geometric designs.

“When Weaving and I found each other in 2016 or so, I had really let most of my creative activities go for quite a long time,” said Burch, a Professor emerita of Pathology at UI who retired earlier this year.

Joyful Finch Studio represents the feeling Weaving has brought Bruch and a nod to the Iowa state bird, the American goldfinch.

“I also liked the idea of ​​my creativity taking flight and a bird represents taking flight” she said.

Paris Barraza covers entertainment, lifestyle and arts at the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Reach her at [email protected] or (319) 519-9731. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.